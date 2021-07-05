Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Wi-Fi chipset market reached a value of US$ 17.13 Billion in 2020. The Wi-Fi technology uses wireless transmitter and chipset to send information to mobile devices for wireless networking. These chipsets access Wi-Fi hotspots to enable the users to access networked services without the requirement of standard cables. Since the per-unit cost of a chip is usually low, these chips are mostly used in routers, computer laptops and cellular phones, and can also be used in computers or workstations in a local area network (LAN). With the growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are now also being incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions.



Owing to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices across the globe, Wi-Fi technology has experienced a surge in its usage. Additionally, governments across the globe are developing smart cities with public Wi-Fi networks to support various service sectors such as education and healthcare. These factors are augmenting the use of Wi-Fi in homes, offices as well as public places, thereby increasing the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, voice over mobile broadband (VOMBB) is being preferred by consumers over traditional telecom carriers owing to its high audio quality, reduced cost and power savings ability, which is also catalysing the demand for Wi-Fi services worldwide. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Wi-Fi chipset market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

Market Breakup by Band:

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration:

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek, Samsung Electronics, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Quantenna Communications, Peraso Technologies, Atmel Corporation, Celeno Communications, Espressif, Broadcom-Qualcomm, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global Wi-Fi chipset market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What has been the imapct of COVID-19 on the global Wi-Fi chipset market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the band?

What is the breakup of the market based on the MIMO configuration?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What is the structure of the global Wi-Fi chipset industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

What are the profit margins in the global Wi-Fi chipset industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Band

5.6 Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Smartphones

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tablets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 PCs

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Access Point Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Connected Home Devices

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Band

7.1 Single Band

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dual Band

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Tri Band

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration

8.1 SU-MIMO

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 MU-MIMO

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Qualcomm Technologies

14.3.2 Intel Corporation

14.3.3 Texas Instruments Inc

14.3.4 Stmicroelectronics

14.3.5 Mediatek

14.3.6 Samsung Electronics

14.3.7 Marvell Technology Group Ltd

14.3.8 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

14.3.9 Quantenna Communications

14.3.10 Peraso Technologies

14.3.11 Atmel Corporation

14.3.12 Celeno Communications

14.3.13 Espressif

14.3.14 Broadcom-Qualcomm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1v3bb

