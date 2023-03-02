Global Welding Machinery Strategic Business Report 2023: Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise
Global Market for Welding Machinery
Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Welding Machinery estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Arc Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxy-Fuel Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Welding Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 382 Featured) -
ACRO Automation Systems, Inc.
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
Coherent, Inc.
Daihen Corporation
Denyo Co., Ltd.
ESAB
Fronius International GmbH
IDEAL-Werk
IGM Robotersysteme AG
Illinois Tool Works, Inc.
Hobart Brothers LLC
Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
Kemppi Oy
Kiefel GmbH
Kobe Steel, Ltd.
KUKA AG
Manufacturing Technology, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Sonics & Materials, Inc.
The Lincoln Electric Company
Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.
voestalpine Bohler Welding Group GmbH
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
1144
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$13 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$22.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.3%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
Welding Equipment Industry to Recuperate Losses after COVID-19 Setback
Competitive Scenario
Welding Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introductory Prelude to Welding Machinery
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Global Welding Machinery Market by End-Use Sector (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Energy, Oil & Gas, Marine, and Other End-Uses
Growth Drivers
Select Product Segments: A Review
Developed Nations Make Way for Emerging Markets
Global Welding Machinery Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue Contributors for World Welding Machinery Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed Regions & Developing Regions (2021 & 2027P)
Asian Markets: An Impregnable Turf for International Giants
Anticipated STable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Welding Machinery: Product Overview
Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization
Robotic Welding
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Welding Technology Trends: Key Insights into 2022
Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant Answers
Innovations Galore!
SpeedCore System Emerges to Replace Reinforced Concrete Core System, PAUT Offers Advantages
Select Latest Innovations
Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend
Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment Market
Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise
Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential
Robotic Welding Systems Offer Various Benefits
Novarc Technologies' Collaborative Robot Powered by AI and Machine Vision Technologies to Improve Quality Consistency in Welding
Deployment of Robotic Welding Systems based on Advanced Technologies to Become Easier in the Future
John Deere in Association with Intel Develops a System with Machine Vison and Neural Network AI Algorithm for Improved Defect Detection
Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes
Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding
User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day
Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment
Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding
Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities
FCAW Gains Acceptance
Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth
Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding
Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand
Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process
Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities
Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics
World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario
Regional Recovery Scenario
Healthy Prospects for Steel Industry in Developing Countries
An Overview of End-Use Segments
Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
Oil & Gas: Rise in Pipeline Projects Signals Growth Avenues for Welding Equipment
Global Capital Spending (in $ Billion) on Planned & Announced Oil & Gas Projects by Segment (2018-2025)
Pipeline Investments to Soar Post-Pandemic
Number of Crude Oil Pipeline Worldwide by Project Status: 2020
Number of Natural Gas Pipeline Worldwide by Project Status: 2020
Changing Energy Mix Set to Influence Market Prospects
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and 2040
Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage
Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using Oxygen Sensors
Power Generation
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Wind Energy
Nuclear Power Plants
Automotive Manufacturing
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Railroad Industry
Heavy Fabrication
Shipbuilding
New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs
ESAB's Welding Systems Equipped with WeldCloud
Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor and Biopharmaceutical Industries
New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems for Improved Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phfwlv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900