Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033299/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stationary Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $939.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$939.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$752.1 Million by the year 2027.

Large Centralized Systems Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Large Centralized Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$685.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$983.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
Donaldson Company Inc. Filcar Spa Kemper America Inc. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Miller Electric Mfg. LLC PACE Worldwide Parker-Hannifin Corporation RoboVent, Inc. Sentry Air Systems, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033299/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Manufacturing Industry
Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
The Pandemic Accelerates the Momentum Towards Manufacturing
Automation: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through
2025
Automotive Manufacturing
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Construction Industry
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope,
Importance, Benefits & Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for
Growth in the Market
Global Opportunity for Welding Machinery (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption
Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production
Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that
Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems
Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding
Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust
Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity
Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving
Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment
Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market
Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobile Units by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Units by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Stationary Units by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Stationary Units by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Centralized Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Large Centralized Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Centralized
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc
Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Arc Welding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Resistance Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Beam Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Laser Beam Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Beam Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxy-Fuel Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Oxy-Fuel Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxy-Fuel Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and
Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large
Centralized Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and
Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and
Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large
Centralized Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large
Centralized Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large
Centralized Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and
Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Welding
Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units,
Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Welding
Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and
Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized
Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and
Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary Units and
Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large
Centralized Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding,
Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Welding Fume Extraction
Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding,
Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary
Units and Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large
Centralized Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc
Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel
Welding - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Arc Welding, Resistance
Welding, Laser Beam Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam
Welding and Oxy-Fuel Welding for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile
Units, Stationary Units and Large Centralized Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Mobile Units, Stationary
Units and Large Centralized Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Welding Fume
Extraction Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mobile Units, Stationary Units and Large

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033299/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to