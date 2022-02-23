Global Wearable Technology Market 2022-2027, by Device Type, Sector, Industry Verticals, Applications, Solutions and Managed Services

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Technology Market by Device Type, Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), Industry Verticals, Applications, Solutions, and Managed Services 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the current state of the wearable technology ecosystem including devices, applications, and industry segments. The report addresses wearables in consumer and business with consideration towards enterprise, industrial, and government use cases, key challenges, market players, and solutions. The report also provides an outlook for the future of wearable technology with forecasts for the period 2022 to 2027.



Select Report Findings:

North America and South America are the largest and fastest-growing markets respectively

Wearable technology data as a managed service will reach $462 million USD globally by 2027

Leading industries for wearable technology will be healthcare, sports and fitness, and manufacturing

While the fastest growing area within the enterprise, hospitality services will remain a small fraction of the market

Driven by manufacturing, the industrial sector in Europe is anticipated to represent over $2.38 billion by 2027

Wearable technology presents the potential for massive transformation in many industries. The more obvious ones include consumer electronics and communications. Early adopter industries include clothing, healthcare, sports, and fitness. However, we see many industries adopting wearable technologies as computing and wireless communications integrate wearable into virtually every aspect of products and services.



At the consumer level, increased perception of value and willingness to engage in wearable tech apps and services is building as new forms of communications, content, applications, and commerce become available.



As WiFi6 is increasingly deployed in various public venues such as train stations and airports, companies will offer virtual reality as a means of infotainment and advertising, which will drive wearable technology sales and rentals. In addition, new consumer users of immersive technology will drive the adoption and usage of wearable technology due to improved portability and mobility associated with 5G.



Several factors are converging to facilitate wearable technology integration including expanded wireless capacity due to pervasive wireless (WiFi6, LTE, and 5G) and the need for wireless companies to establish new revenue streams, continuously decreasing cost of data, and the significant backing from huge companies including Google, Apple, and others. Significant wearable tech developments are anticipated in key technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and next-generation telepresence.



Regarding wearable technology evolution, body area networks are becoming a larger factor along with IoT integration involving sensors and haptic interfaces to provide a feedback loop that provides ambient awareness, increased performance, and user satisfaction for many immersive technology applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Wearable Technology and Solution Analysis



4.0 Wearable Technology Company Analysis



5.0 Global Wearable Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



Companies Mentioned

Story continues

3L Labs

4iiii Innovations Inc.

ActiveLinxx LLC

Actofit Wearables

Adidas America Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Athos

Atlas Wearables Inc.

Augmedix

Avegant Corp.

BBK Electronics Industry Co. Ltd

Brain Scientific

BSX Insight

Casio America Inc.

ConnectDevice Holding Ltd.

DAQRI

EarlySense

FitBit Inc. (Google)

Foxtel

Free Wavz

Fujitsu

Garmin Ltd.

Glofaster

GOQii

HTC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hovding

iHealth Labs Inc.

Instabeat

Intel Corporation

Jaybird

Johnson & Johnson

Jumpy

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.

LG Electronics

LifeBEAM Inc.

Lifesense Group B.V.

Magic Leap

Matrix Industries

Medtronic PLC

Meta Company

Meta Vision

Microsoft

Misfit

Monster Inc.

Motorola

Neurotech

Nike Inc.

North

NTT Docomo Inc.

o-synce

Oculus (Facebook)

Ocutrx

PAI Health

Pebble

Polar Electro

Proteus

Qardio Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

RealWear

Recon Instruments

Reebok International Limited

Roche Holding AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

ShotTracker

Smiths Group plc

Sony Corporation

Soundbrenner Limited

Sqord Inc.

Stanford Biology

StarVR Corp

Suunto

Timex.com Inc.

Tlink

Tobii AB

Vivalnk

Vuzix

Weartrons Labs

Westunitis

WizardWatch

Xensr

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Zepp US Inc.

ZTE Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whq1gd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



