Global Wearable Patches Market, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global Wearable Patches Market, By Technology (Connected v/s Regular), By Application (Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Diagnostics, Others), By End User (Healthcare v/s Fitness & Sports), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Patches Market, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293055/?utm_source=GNW

The global wearable patches market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Rising obesity observed around the globe and unhealthy living conditions are leading to the generation of chronic diseases and other serious conditions, for instance, diabetes and atrial fibrillation.

Wearable patches consist of sensors and actuators and are used for monitoring and early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Patches are used for monitoring, diagnosis, and ensuring timely drug dosage, which is aiding in the global wearable patches market growth.
The global wearable patches market has been segmented into technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, the market is further divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global wearable patches market owing to the huge investments in addition to the presence of significant players for the market growth. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in the disposable income among middle-class families, and rising demand for wearable patches.
Based on end user the market is segmented into healthcare and fitness, and sports.Consumers are becoming more concerned regarding their health and fitness.

Constantly monitoring health and keeping track of calories using diet applications is aiding in the increase of the demand for fitness and sports-related wearable patches. Also, connectivity of patches through mobile phones and real-time analysis fosters the surge in demand for the global wearable patches market.
The top leading players in the global wearable patches market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sensium Healthcare Ltd, Leaf Healthcare, Inc (Smith & Nephew, Plc.), Dexcom, Inc, Abbott Laboratories., Inc., GENTAG, Inc, LifeSignals, Inc, VitalConnect, Cardiac Insight Inc, VivaLNK, Inc, AliveCor, Inc, Insulet Corporation, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc, UpRight Technologies Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze historical growth in market size of global wearable patches market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global wearable patches market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global wearable patches market based on technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global wearable patches market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global wearable patches market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global wearable patches market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wearable patches market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels, and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global wearable patches market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Wearable patches manufacturers
• Research organizations and consulting companies
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to wearable patches
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global wearable patches market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Wearable Patches Market, By Technology:
o Connected
o Regular
• Wearable Patches Market, By Application:
o Monitoring
o Drug Delivery
o Diagnostics
o Others
• Wearable Patches Market, By End User:
o Healthcare
o Fitness & Sports
• Wearable Patches Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Kuwait
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global wearable patches market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293055/?utm_source=GNW

