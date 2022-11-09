Global Wearable Electronics Market to 2033 - In Depth Product Assessment Including Products, Producers, Functionalities and Prices

·7 min read
Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Electronics to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wearable electronics have progressed hugely in the last few years, from simple activity tracking to personal healthcare tools. The market has experienced massive growth since 2020, but has slowed down lately, with many large corporations witnessing sales decline.

However, demand from sectors such as remote medical monitoring will continue to drive the market moving forward. Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies are important due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare.

Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for applications of mobile medicine.

Monitoring of sleep, fitness, pet, and work & labour activities are also driving demand for wearable technology for improved analytics and performance. New energy harvesting materials and technologies will enable wearables that can be worn constantly without needing to remove or charge.

Report contents include:

  • In-depth market review of current products and technology development in

  • Smartwatches

  • Sports and fitness trackers

  • Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

  • Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

  • Military wearables

  • Industrial and workplace monitoring,

  • Flexible and stretchable electronics

  • E-textiles and smart clothing

  • Pet wearables

  • Wearable robotics

  • Artificial skin

  • Skin patches & wearable health alert and monitoring devices

  • Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors

  • Wearable drug delivery

  • Cosmetics patches

  • Smart footwear

  • Smart contact lenses

  • Femtech

  • Metaverse

  • Smart wound care

  • Smart jewelry

  • Exoskeletons

  • Hearables.

  • Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2033 for wearable electronics, medical wearables, electronic textiles and smart clothing and sub markets thereof.

  • More than 670 company profiles. Companies profiled include Alimetry, BeBop Sensors, dorsaVi Ltd, Enhanlabo Co., Ltd., Equivital Inc., FeelIT, HP1 Technologies Ltd., miomove s.r.o, Neosensory, Abbott Laboratories, Add Care Ltd., AerBetic, Inc., Avanix srl, Biobeat Technologies Ltd., biolinq Inc, CareWear, Cari Health, Cosinuss GmbH, Seventh Sense Biosystems, Cogwear, WearOptimo, Playermaker, Rombit, Rhaeos, Shift Robotics Inc., Stryd, Sympatient, Neurava and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY
2.1 Market drivers and trends
2.2 Recent developments
2.3 Wellness monitoring
2.4 Smartwatches
2.4.1 Recent innovations
2.4.2 Health monitoring
2.4.3 Energy harvesting for powering smartwatches
2.4.4 Main smart watch producers and products
2.5 Sports and fitness
2.5.1 Wearable devices and apparel
2.5.2 Skin patches
2.5.3 Products
2.6 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors
2.6.1 Built in function in smart watches and fitness trackers
2.6.2 Smart rings
2.6.3 Headbands
2.6.4 Sleep monitoring patches
2.6.5 Masks
2.7 Pet and animal wearables
2.8 Wearable robotics
2.9 Military wearables
2.10 Industrial and workplace monitoring
2.10.1 Products
2.11 Global market revenues
2.11.1 By product type, 2015-2033, billions USD
2.11.2 Market share by product type
2.12 Market challenges
2.13 Company profiles 127 (139 company profiles)

3 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY
3.1 Market drivers
3.2 Current state of the art
3.2.1 Wearable medical device products
3.2.2 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring
3.3 Wearable health monitoring and rehabilitation
3.3.1 Medical alert systems
3.3.2 Companies and products
3.4 Electronic skin patches
3.4.1 Applications
3.4.2 Materials
3.4.2.1 Nanomaterials-based devices
3.4.3 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)
3.4.3.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors
3.4.3.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors
3.4.3.3 Minimally-invasive and non-invasive glucose monitoring companies and products
3.4.4 Cardiovascular
3.4.4.1 ECG sensors
3.4.4.1.1 Companies and products
3.4.4.2 PPG sensors
3.4.4.2.1 Companies and products
3.4.5 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring
3.4.5.1 Companies and products
3.4.6 Wearable temperature monitoring
3.4.6.1 Companies and products
3.4.7 Hydration sensors
3.4.7.1 Companies and products
3.4.8 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)
3.4.8.1 Companies and products
3.5 Wearable drug delivery
3.5.1 Companies and products
3.6 Femtech devices
3.7 Cosmetics patches
3.7.1 Companies and products
3.8 Smart footwear for health monitoring
3.8.1 Companies and products
3.9 Smart contact lenses
3.9.1 Companies and products
3.10 Smart woundcare
3.10.1 Companies and products
3.11 Wearable exoskeletons
3.11.1 Companies and products
3.12 Medical hearables
3.12.1 Companies and products
3.13 Global market revenues
3.13.1 By product type, 2015-2033, billions USD
3.13.2 Market share, by product type
3.14 Market challenges
3.15 Company profiles 320 (323 company profiles)

4 GAMING AND ENTERTAINMENT WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY
4.1 Commercialization
4.2 Virtual Reality (VR) devices
4.2.1 VR headset products
4.3 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses
4.3.1 Laser Beam Scanning
4.3.2 Products
4.4 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses
4.4.1 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glass products
4.5 OLED microdisplays
4.6 MiniLED
4.7 MicroLED
4.7.1 Product developers
4.8 Gloves
4.9 Vests and belts
4.10 Global market revenues
4.10.1 By product type, 2018-2033, billions USD
4.11 Company profiles 575 (84 company profiles)

5 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL
5.1 Market drivers
5.2 E-textiles investments and funding 2020-2022
5.3 Performance requirements for E-textiles
5.4 Growth prospects for electronic textiles
5.5 Materials and components
5.5.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns
5.5.2 Conductive polymers
5.5.2.1 PDMS
5.5.2.2 PEDOT: PSS
5.5.3 Conductive coatings
5.5.4 Conductive inks
5.5.5 Nanomaterials
5.5.5.1 Nanocoatings in smart textiles
5.5.5.2 Graphene
5.5.5.3 Nanofibers
5.5.5.4 Carbon nanotubes
5.6 Phase change materials
5.6.1 Temperature controlled fabrics
5.7 Smart clothing products
5.8 Electronic textile products
5.9 Temperature monitoring and regulation
5.9.1 Heated clothing
5.9.2 Heated gloves
5.9.3 Heated insoles
5.9.4 Heated jacket and clothing products
5.9.5 Materials used in flexible heaters and applications
5.10 Stretchable E-fabrics
5.11 Wearable therapeutic products
5.12 Sports and fitness
5.13 Smart footwear
5.13.1 Companies and products
5.14 Military
5.15 Flexible and wearable display advertising
5.16 Textile-based lighting
5.16.1 OLEDs
5.17 Smart diapers
5.17.1 Companies and products
5.18 Automotive
5.19 Powering E-textiles
5.19.1 Supercapacitors
5.19.2 Batteries
5.19.3 Energy harvesting
5.19.3.1 Photovoltaic solar textiles
5.19.3.2 Energy harvesting nanogenerators
5.19.3.3 TENGs
5.19.3.4 PENGs
5.19.3.5 Radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting
5.20 Global market revenues
5.20.1 By product type, 2015-2033, billions USD
5.20.2 Market share, by product type
5.21 Market challenges
5.22 Company profiles (128 company profiles)

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

