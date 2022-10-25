Global Wearable Displays Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable Displays estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Head-Mounted Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartwatches segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $769.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

The Wearable Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$769.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

Smart Bands / Activity Trackers Segment to Record 18.1% CAGR

In the global Smart Bands / Activity Trackers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -
AU Optronics
BOE Technology
Dresden Microdisplay
E Ink
Emagin Corporation
Hannstar Display
Japan Display
Jasper Display
Kopin Corporation
LG Display


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wearable Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Head-Mounted Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Head-Mounted Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartwatches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Bands / Activity Trackers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise & Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED-Backlit LCD by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for LED-Backlit LCD by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rigid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Rigid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microdisplay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Microdisplay by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Wearable Displays Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by Panel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid, Flexible
and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid,
Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity
Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 103: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Displays by Panel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rigid, Flexible
and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted
Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military &
Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other
Verticals and Consumer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,
Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD
and OLED - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible
and Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Wearable Displays Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals
and Consumer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,
Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 121: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Product Type - Head-Mounted Displays,
Smartwatches and Smart Bands / Activity Trackers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Head-Mounted Displays, Smartwatches and Smart Bands /
Activity Trackers for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 124: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Vertical - Military & Defense,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry, Commercial, Other Verticals
and Consumer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industry,
Commercial, Other Verticals and Consumer for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 126: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD and OLED -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LED-Backlit LCD and OLED for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Displays by Panel Type - Rigid, Flexible and
Microdisplay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Displays by Panel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Rigid, Flexible and Microdisplay for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033292/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


