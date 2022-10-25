Global Wearable AI Market to Reach $167.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable AI estimated at US$31. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$167. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28% CAGR and reach US$85.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ear Wear segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.1% CAGR
The Wearable AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.3% and 22.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.
Eye Wear Segment to Record 24% CAGR
In the global Eye Wear segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)
Amazon
Apple
Atlas
Biobeats
Bragi
Fitbit
Focusmotion
Garmin
Google
Huawei
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wearable AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartwatches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ear
Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Ear Wear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eye
Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Eye Wear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Wearable AI Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,
Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear
Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,
Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,
Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear
Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear
Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear
Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,
Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,
Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,
Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,
Ear Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,
Ear Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,
Ear Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
