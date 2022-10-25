Global Wearable AI Market to Reach $167.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable AI estimated at US$31. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$167. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28% CAGR and reach US$85.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ear Wear segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.1% CAGR



The Wearable AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.3% and 22.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.



Eye Wear Segment to Record 24% CAGR



In the global Eye Wear segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -

Amazon

Apple

Atlas

Biobeats

Bragi

Fitbit

Focusmotion

Garmin

Google

Huawei





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wearable AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartwatches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartwatches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ear

Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Ear Wear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Eye

Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Eye Wear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Wearable AI Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,

Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear

Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,

Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,

Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear

Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear

Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear

Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,

Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches, Ear Wear,

Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics, Healthcare,

Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Ear Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wearable AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Ear Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable AI by Product - Smartwatches, Ear Wear, Eye Wear

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartwatches,

Ear Wear, Eye Wear and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable AI by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable AI by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

