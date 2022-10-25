Global Wearable AI Market to Reach $167.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wearable AI estimated at US$31. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$167. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable AI Industry"
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartwatches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28% CAGR and reach US$85.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ear Wear segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.1% CAGR

The Wearable AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.3% and 22.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.

Eye Wear Segment to Record 24% CAGR

In the global Eye Wear segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
Amazon
Apple
Atlas
Biobeats
Bragi
Fitbit
Focusmotion
Garmin
Google
Huawei


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wearable AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
IV. COMPETITION
