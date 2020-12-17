Global Wearable Adhesive Industry

Global Wearable Adhesive Market to Reach $6. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Adhesive estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.1% over the period 2020-2027. Low-Trauma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skin-Friendly segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Wearable Adhesive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

Chemence Ltd.

Ethicon US LLC

Gentag, Inc.

GluStitch Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Insulet Corporation

Kenzen, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Scapa Group PLC







