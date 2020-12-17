Global Wearable Adhesive Industry

Global Wearable Adhesive Market to Reach $6. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Adhesive estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.1% over the period 2020-2027. Low-Trauma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skin-Friendly segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Wearable Adhesive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • 3M Company

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

  • Chemence Ltd.

  • Ethicon US LLC

  • Gentag, Inc.

  • GluStitch Inc.

  • H.B. Fuller Company

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Insulet Corporation

  • Kenzen, Inc.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

  • Nemaura Medical Inc.

  • Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

  • Scapa Group PLC




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Adhesive Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Adhesive Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Table 3: Low-Trauma (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 4: Low-Trauma (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 5: Skin-Friendly (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 6: Skin-Friendly (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Clinical (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Clinical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 9: Nonclinical Adhesives (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 10: Nonclinical Adhesives (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wearable Adhesive Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 12: United States Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: United States Wearable Adhesive Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 16: Wearable Adhesive Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027

Table 17: Canadian Wearable Adhesive Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 18: Canadian Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Wearable Adhesive: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 20: Japanese Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable
Adhesive in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 22: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Wearable Adhesive Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 24: Chinese Wearable Adhesive Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Wearable Adhesive in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Chinese Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Adhesive Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Wearable Adhesive Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: European Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Table 29: European Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 30: European Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: European Wearable Adhesive Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 32: European Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 33: Wearable Adhesive Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 34: French Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 35: Wearable Adhesive Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 36: French Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Wearable Adhesive Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: German Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 39: Wearable Adhesive Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 40: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 41: Italian Wearable Adhesive Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 42: Italian Wearable Adhesive Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

Table 43: Italian Demand for Wearable Adhesive in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Italian Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Adhesive: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 46: United Kingdom Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wearable Adhesive in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 48: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 50: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 51: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 52: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Wearable Adhesive Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Wearable Adhesive Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 58: Wearable Adhesive Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027

Table 59: Rest of World Wearable Adhesive Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 60: Rest of World Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
