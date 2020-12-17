Global Wearable Adhesive Industry
Global Wearable Adhesive Market to Reach $6. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Adhesive estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
New York, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Adhesive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960480/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.1% over the period 2020-2027. Low-Trauma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skin-Friendly segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Wearable Adhesive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3M Company
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Adhezion Biomedical, LLC
Chemence Ltd.
Ethicon US LLC
Gentag, Inc.
GluStitch Inc.
H.B. Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Insulet Corporation
Kenzen, Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
Nemaura Medical Inc.
Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
Scapa Group PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960480/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Adhesive Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Adhesive Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Low-Trauma (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Low-Trauma (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Skin-Friendly (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Skin-Friendly (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Clinical (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Clinical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Nonclinical Adhesives (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Nonclinical Adhesives (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wearable Adhesive Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: United States Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: United States Wearable Adhesive Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Wearable Adhesive Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 17: Canadian Wearable Adhesive Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Canadian Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Wearable Adhesive: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Japanese Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable
Adhesive in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Wearable Adhesive Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Chinese Wearable Adhesive Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Wearable Adhesive in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Chinese Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Adhesive Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Wearable Adhesive Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: European Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 30: European Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Wearable Adhesive Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 33: Wearable Adhesive Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: French Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Wearable Adhesive Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 36: French Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Wearable Adhesive Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Wearable Adhesive Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Italian Wearable Adhesive Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Italian Wearable Adhesive Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Italian Demand for Wearable Adhesive in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Italian Wearable Adhesive Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Adhesive: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 46: United Kingdom Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wearable Adhesive in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Wearable Adhesive Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Wearable Adhesive Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Wearable Adhesive Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Wearable Adhesive Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Wearable Adhesive Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Wearable Adhesive Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Wearable Adhesive Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Rest of World Wearable Adhesive Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960480/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001