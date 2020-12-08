Global Weapons Manufacturing Industry

Global Weapons Manufacturing Market to Reach $140. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Weapons Manufacturing estimated at US$118. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Small Arms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$29.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Explosives, Rockets & Mortars segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR



The Weapons Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Artillery Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Artillery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

The Boeing Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Weapons Manufacturing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Weapons Manufacturing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Weapons Manufacturing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Small Arms (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Small Arms (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Small Arms (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Explosives, Rockets & Mortars (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Explosives, Rockets & Mortars (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Explosives, Rockets & Mortars (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Artillery (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Artillery (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Artillery (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Non-Gun Powder Weapons (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Non-Gun Powder Weapons (Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Non-Gun Powder Weapons (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Weapons Manufacturing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Weapons Manufacturing Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Weapons Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Weapons Manufacturing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Weapons Manufacturing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Weapons Manufacturing Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Weapons Manufacturing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Weapons Manufacturing Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Weapons Manufacturing Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Weapons Manufacturing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Weapons Manufacturing Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Weapons Manufacturing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Weapons Manufacturing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Weapons Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Weapons Manufacturing Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Weapons Manufacturing Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Weapons Manufacturing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Weapons Manufacturing Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Weapons Manufacturing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

