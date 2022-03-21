Global Water and Sewage Market 2022-2026: Global Market Forecast to Reach $852.92 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and sewage market is expected to grow from $578.41 billion in 2021 to $631.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to reach $852.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in water and sewage market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Water treatment plants are using energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery. Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. For example, MABR technology being used at OxyMem, an Irish water treatment company, is 75% more efficient than conventional wastewater treatment technologies.



Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater.

There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE's membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For Instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Water Supply & Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply

By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

By Type of Operator: Public Operator; Private Operator

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, water and sewage indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3apkf

