Global Water Resources to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on March 22, Commemorating World Water Day and the Utility’s Award-Winning Total Water Management

·6 min read
PHOENIX, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) (TSX: GWR), a public pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Tuesday, March 22, to commemorate the United Nations’ World Water Day and the company’s award-winning approach to Total Water Management.

The ringing of the opening bell will be broadcasted across major business networks, including CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV. The full event will be streamed at livestream.com/nasdaq/live beginning at approximately 9:23 a.m. Eastern time.

Before the event begins, the link will go live at 9 a.m. Eastern time with a live view of Global Water Resources’ name displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in the heart of Times Square, with the tower also showcasing the live event.

The president and CEO of Global Water Resources, Ron Fleming, will speak and then ring the opening bell from the City of Maricopa, Arizona along with other members of the Global Water team.

World Water Day celebrates the precious resource of fresh water and brings attention to today’s global water crisis. More than 2 billion people around the world, including 60 million in the U.S., are living without access to safe water. Nearly all the freshwater in the world is groundwater, which has become increasingly challenged by climate change. To bring attention to these important issues, this year’s World Water Day theme is, “Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible.”

“While indeed seemingly invisible to most of us, groundwater is a hidden resource that enriches all of our lives,” noted Fleming. “It has become especially important in the desert Southwest where Global Water operates. So, while groundwater may be out of sight, it should not be out of mind, and this is why we are so focused on delivering effective water management to help preserve this precious resource.”

“We agree with the leaders and sponsors of World Water Day that we need to work together to sustainably manage this valuable resource,” added Fleming. “Global Water is committed to pursuing sustainability as part of everything we do, from incentivizing conservation and recycling to technology innovation and utility consolidation.”

Global Water’s service areas are located primarily in residential and commercial growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. In 2021, the utility delivered 3.2 billion gallons of potable water and 1.12 billion gallons of recycled water. Maximum use of recycled water is a primary component of the company’s approach to Total Water Management (TWM), which is focused on meaningful conservation.

TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation.

To learn more about Global Water, visit gwresources.com. To request a meeting with management, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley at (949) 432-7557 or GWRS@cma.team.

About World Water Day
World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance, started in 1993, focusing on the importance of water. It is coordinated by UN-Water and led by one or more UN-Water members and partners. Learn more at worldwaterday.org

About NASDAQ
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. The company’s diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net income growth, our strategy, acquisition plans and our ability to complete additional acquisitions, our dividend policy, trends relating to population growth, active service connections, regulated revenue, housing permit projections, the development of residential and commercial properties within our service areas, the anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, including to our business operations, results of operations, cash flows, and financial position, and our future responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of our rate application and the timing of any resulting phase-in of new rates, and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus). Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. Factors that may affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a7608d8-a801-4c23-ab35-8ed9bcc50b4e


