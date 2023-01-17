Global Water Resources President and CEO, Ron Fleming, Appointed to Board of Directors of National Association of Water Companies

Global Water Resources, Inc.

Ron Fleming

Ron Fleming, President and CEO of Global Water and chairman of MEDA

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, announced that its president and CEO, Ron Fleming, has been elected to the board of directors of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC).



“I’m honored to join the NAWC board and my colleagues from across the country to help prioritize the delivery of high-quality service, rate structures and programs, as well as public access to safe, reliable water,” stated Fleming. “NAWC provides valuable opportunities for us to share our expertise and best practices, and achieve these goals for communities or utilities of any size.”

Global Water has been a member of NAWC since July 2020. NAWC’s membership includes regulated drinking water and wastewater utilities that collectively provide safe and reliable water services to more than 73 million Americans nationwide. Every year, NAWC members collectively invest more than $3 billion in infrastructure investments in order to maintain a high level of service and compliance with health and environmental regulations.

“Joining NAWC board further strengthens our company’s NAWC membership,” added Fleming. “We believe it will help advance our goals around environmental stewardship, improvements in water quality and services, and investments in infrastructure. NAWC will be a valuable resource as we pursue the many growth opportunities ahead.”

Global Water recently announced a new project in development at the Inland Port Arizona mega site where Global Water will be working with Procter & Gamble to provide water, wastewater and recycled water services to P&G’s new manufacturing facility.

Ron Fleming Bio

Ron Fleming has over 20 years of management experience in the water and wastewater industry, including project management on numerous large scale civil infrastructure projects throughout Arizona.

Since joining Global Water in 2005, his roles have ranged from senior project manager overseeing Global Water’s capital improvement program, to general manager and president of regulated utilities focusing on statewide operations for all systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services.

Fleming holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with an emphasis in Heavy Civil and a minor in business administration from Northern Arizona University’s School of Engineering.

About NAWC

National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) member companies safeguard public health and promote environmental stewardship as they serve the water and wastewater needs of nearly 73 million Americans every day. NAWC members have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. The 10 largest NAWC member companies collectively invest nearly $3.7 billion annually to ensure their water infrastructure is well maintained and that safe and clean drinking water is available whenever needed. Learn more about NAWC and the companies we proudly represent at www.nawc.org or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy; expectations about future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities; future financial performance; technologies; plans and expectations for capital expenditures; and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus). Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether all conditions precedent in the definitive agreement to acquire Farmers Water Company will be satisfied, including the receipt of ACC approval, and other risks to consummation of the acquisition, including circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement and the risk that the transaction will not be consummated without undue delay, cost or expense, or at all. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

Email contact

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media & ESG Contact

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3aaa92c-f9f0-43d0-931d-a578743e7ae9



