Global Water Resources President and CEO, Ron Fleming, Appointed to Board of Directors of National Association of Water Companies

Global Water Resources, Inc.
·6 min read
Global Water Resources, Inc.
Global Water Resources, Inc.

Ron Fleming

Ron Fleming, President and CEO of Global Water and chairman of MEDA
Ron Fleming, President and CEO of Global Water and chairman of MEDA

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, announced that its president and CEO, Ron Fleming, has been elected to the board of directors of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC).

“I’m honored to join the NAWC board and my colleagues from across the country to help prioritize the delivery of high-quality service, rate structures and programs, as well as public access to safe, reliable water,” stated Fleming. “NAWC provides valuable opportunities for us to share our expertise and best practices, and achieve these goals for communities or utilities of any size.”

Global Water has been a member of NAWC since July 2020. NAWC’s membership includes regulated drinking water and wastewater utilities that collectively provide safe and reliable water services to more than 73 million Americans nationwide. Every year, NAWC members collectively invest more than $3 billion in infrastructure investments in order to maintain a high level of service and compliance with health and environmental regulations.

“Joining NAWC board further strengthens our company’s NAWC membership,” added Fleming. “We believe it will help advance our goals around environmental stewardship, improvements in water quality and services, and investments in infrastructure. NAWC will be a valuable resource as we pursue the many growth opportunities ahead.”

Global Water recently announced a new project in development at the Inland Port Arizona mega site where Global Water will be working with Procter & Gamble to provide water, wastewater and recycled water services to P&G’s new manufacturing facility.

Ron Fleming Bio
Ron Fleming has over 20 years of management experience in the water and wastewater industry, including project management on numerous large scale civil infrastructure projects throughout Arizona.

Since joining Global Water in 2005, his roles have ranged from senior project manager overseeing Global Water’s capital improvement program, to general manager and president of regulated utilities focusing on statewide operations for all systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services.

Fleming holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with an emphasis in Heavy Civil and a minor in business administration from Northern Arizona University’s School of Engineering.

About NAWC
National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) member companies safeguard public health and promote environmental stewardship as they serve the water and wastewater needs of nearly 73 million Americans every day. NAWC members have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. The 10 largest NAWC member companies collectively invest nearly $3.7 billion annually to ensure their water infrastructure is well maintained and that safe and clean drinking water is available whenever needed. Learn more about NAWC and the companies we proudly represent at www.nawc.org or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy; expectations about future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities; future financial performance; technologies; plans and expectations for capital expenditures; and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus). Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether all conditions precedent in the definitive agreement to acquire Farmers Water Company will be satisfied, including the receipt of ACC approval, and other risks to consummation of the acquisition, including circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement and the risk that the transaction will not be consummated without undue delay, cost or expense, or at all. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
Email contact

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media & ESG Contact
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3aaa92c-f9f0-43d0-931d-a578743e7ae9


Latest Stories

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 poin

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Seahawks collapse in 2nd half of playoff loss to 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Charles Omenihu knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands, Seattle's chances began to go away as well. The turnover spoiled a scoring chance for the Seahawks and soon the game as San Francisco turned a tight game into a blowout. The Seahawks' surprising season came to a bitter end Saturday when they allowed 25 consecutive points in the second half and lost 41-23 to the 49ers in a wild-card game. “We had our shot,” coach Pete Carroll said. “So the suddenness of th

  • Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out

    ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te