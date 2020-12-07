The Global Water Quality Sensor Market is expected to grow by $ 917.28 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
Global Water Quality Sensor Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the water quality sensor market and it is poised to grow by $ 917. 28 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Quality Sensor Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103787/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on the water quality sensor market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing pollution adversely affecting the quality of drinking water and an increase in government regulations. In addition, increasing pollution adversely affecting the quality of drinking water is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The water quality sensor market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.
The water quality sensor market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Ground water
• Drinking water
• Wastewater
• Aquaculture
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increasing need to monitor water quality in the industrial sector as one of the prime reasons driving the water quality sensor market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our water quality sensor market report covers the following areas:
• Water quality sensor market sizing
• Water quality sensor market forecast
• Water quality sensor market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103787/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001