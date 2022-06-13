Global Water Purifier Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
The global water purifier market reached a value of US$ 42.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Water purifiers are used to remove impurities like toxins, bacteria, chemicals, harmful gases and suspended solids from water. They reduce the concentration of particulate matter present in water and minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne diseases, thereby making the water fit for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.
The demand for these purifiers is being propelled worldwide on account of the declining levels of potable water along with rapid urbanization and growing industrialization. Apart from this, rising consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively influencing the sales of water purifiers on the global level
Market Trends:
Hazardous materials released from improper disposal of industrial waste as well as the excessive use of agrichemicals have resulted in the contamination of water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans. Some of these pollutants comprise heavy metals including zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum which can cause kidney stones or blood disorders.
As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to meet the requirement of clean water in the residential as well as industrial segments. In addition to this, due to strong competition in the market, manufacturers are introducing advanced water purification technologies, like activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, for expanding their overall consumer base
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global water purifier market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology type, distribution channel and end-user
Breakup by Technology Type:
Gravity Purifiers
RO Purifiers
UV Purifiers
Sediment Filter
Water Softener
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Stores
Direct sales
Online
Breakup by End-User:
Industrial
Commercial
Household
Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the (water pruifier companies) key players being LG Electronics, Unilever N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc., Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Pentair Plc, Kaz USA, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Philip Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC., 3M, Ion Exchange, etc
