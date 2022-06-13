Global Water Purifier Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water purifier market reached a value of US$ 42.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 71.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Water purifiers are used to remove impurities like toxins, bacteria, chemicals, harmful gases and suspended solids from water. They reduce the concentration of particulate matter present in water and minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne diseases, thereby making the water fit for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.

The demand for these purifiers is being propelled worldwide on account of the declining levels of potable water along with rapid urbanization and growing industrialization. Apart from this, rising consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively influencing the sales of water purifiers on the global level

Market Trends:

Hazardous materials released from improper disposal of industrial waste as well as the excessive use of agrichemicals have resulted in the contamination of water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans. Some of these pollutants comprise heavy metals including zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum which can cause kidney stones or blood disorders.

As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to meet the requirement of clean water in the residential as well as industrial segments. In addition to this, due to strong competition in the market, manufacturers are introducing advanced water purification technologies, like activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, for expanding their overall consumer base

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global water purifier market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology type, distribution channel and end-user

Breakup by Technology Type:

  • Gravity Purifiers

  • RO Purifiers

  • UV Purifiers

  • Sediment Filter

  • Water Softener

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Retail Stores

  • Direct sales

  • Online

Breakup by End-User:

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Household

Breakup by Region:

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the (water pruifier companies) key players being LG Electronics, Unilever N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc., Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Pentair Plc, Kaz USA, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Philip Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC., 3M, Ion Exchange, etc

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the global water purifier market size in 2021?
2. What will be the global water purifier market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global water purifier market?
4. What are the global water purifier market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global water purifier market?
6. What is the global water purifier market breakup by technology type?
7. What is the global water purifier market breakup by distribution channel?
8. What is the global water purifier market breakup by end user?
9. What are the major regions in the global water purifier market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Water Purifier Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology Type
6.1 Gravity Purifiers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 RO Purifiers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 UV Purifiers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Sediment Filter
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Water Softener
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Retail Stores
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Direct sales
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Industrial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Household
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 LG Electronics
14.3.2 Unilever N.V.
14.3.3 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.4 Kinetico Inc.
14.3.5 Aquatech International LLC
14.3.6 GE Appliances
14.3.7 A.O. Smith Corporation
14.3.8 Whirlpool Corporation
14.3.9 Eureka Forbes Ltd.
14.3.10 Pentair Plc
14.3.11 Kaz USA, Inc.
14.3.12 Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.
14.3.13 Kent RO Systems Ltd.
14.3.14 Tata Chemicals Ltd.
14.3.15 Philip Electronics
14.3.16 EcoWater Systems LLC.
14.3.17 3M
14.3.18 Ion Exchange

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xyom8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se