The Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market was valued at USD 3405.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4672.7 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7%, during the period of 2021-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic considerably hampered the production of water automation instrumentation at the beginning of 2020. This is because the lockdown imposed in several countries to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus caused considerable disruptions in the global supply chain of the parts and components used in the water and wastewater landscape instruments.

New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Automation and Instrumentation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101198/?utm_source=GNW





- Managing operational costs emerged as one of the biggest challenges posed by stakeholders of the water industry, as the governments are imposing regulations, along with depletion of potable water resources. Expenses relating to labor and energy constitute the largest share in OPEX for water utilities.

- The increasing health concerns for preventing water-borne diseases among consumers augmented the consumption of bottled drinking water. Furthermore, this trend led to an increase in infrastructure development investments that support the water automation market.

- There has been an increase in the use of decentralized control systems, with the rise in the number of outstations and varied qualities of water in a region. Automation solutions, such as PLC, help in controlling pump station motor contactors, stirrer motors, and distributed valves, as well as to measure the pressure transmitter of the water.

- Water instrumentation solutions, such as liquid analyzers and level transmitters, are helping chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. The high prices of specific sensors might increase the cost of such instruments. However, reduced operational costs due to the users are expected to decline the total cost of ownership.

- Technological innovations include taking advantage of previously unusable supplies through improved water desalination and increased industrial efficiency through new water reclaiming technologies. A new breed of water tech automation solutions, especially the Internet of Things (IoT)-based control and monitoring systems combined with SCADA software for water management, are solutions that can be explored to help begin to solve certain issues.



Key Market Trends

Demand from Food and Beverage Industry to Witness a Significant Growth Rate



- The production of food and beverages requires a large amount of water, and water quality is crucial to product quality and operational reliability as water is one of the important raw materials in the food and beverage processing industry. The implementation of water and wastewater automation in the food and beverage industry can save significant revenues for the company along with eliminating errors and waste, enhancing efficiency and productivity, and expanding profit margins.

- Further, various companies in the Food and beverage industry are deploying various automation and instrumentation methods. For instance, a food processing plant in Peru was faced with natural groundwater contaminated with high turbidity and arsenic, making it unsuitable for use in food processing. AMI’s custom-engineered solution incorporates ultrafiltration membranes with pretreatment by coagulant and depth filtration, as well as chlorination of the filtrate to produce water meeting the customer’s high-quality standards for use in food product processing. The system is AMI PLC automated using a central control enclosure and touchscreen HMI operator interface.

- Moreover, instrumentation technology such as liquid analyzer, pressure measurement system, flow measurement system is being deployed in the food and beverage industry to reduce the volume of wastewater during the process by using the above-mentioned instrumentation technology when discharging products from the lines.

- Further, Raw water, process water or wastewater can be efficiently monitored with modular, space-saving analysis panels. This simplifies daily process integration and operation in the food and beverage industries.



United States to Account for Significant Market Share



- Plant managers generally do not have the time to study specifications and suppliers to find the solution to specific application requirements. To counter this requirement, vendors offer a complete product portfolio for water industry applications and instrument consultants’ expertise.

- Originally vendors in the region offered a portfolio of level and pressure instruments for this industry segment, but recently, water analytical instruments have widened the range of tools to encompass all the technologies of water production and purification.

- Americans have become accustomed to receiving clean water when they turn on their taps and having waste disappear down their pipes. Yet, not many understand the complicated and expensive systems required to deliver those services. For instance, the United States has 26 miles of water mains, 1.2 million miles of water supply mains for every mile of interstate highway. That is just the drinking water system. There is nearly an equal number of sewer pipes.

- Thus, to maintain such a vast establishment and organized channel of the wastewater system, many companies are making strategic acquisitions to gain technical expertise. For instance, in May 2021, The TASI Group of Companies acquired Mission Communication, Norcross GA, to complement TASI Flow’s existing Asset Management and Wireless Connectivity Strategy, bringing a strong presence in the Water and Wastewater market.



Competitive Landscape

The major players, include ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, GE Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+ Hauser Pvt. Ltd, EurotekIndia, Phoenix Contact, NALCO, MJK Automation, and Blue Water Automation. As the market is fragmented, there is a major competition between the major players. Therefore, the market concentration is expected to be low.



- November 2020 - PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, issued ABB a contract for a complete site-wide plant monitoring and control system for the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant valued at USD 30 million.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



