Global Waste-to-Energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Waste-to-Energy 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Market Size estimation by Energy Generation, CAPEX ($Mn), Capacity (MTPA), Total WtE Plants, Market Segmentation by Plant Status (Operational WtE Plants, Under Construction WtE Plants) Market Segmentation by Technology (Direct Combustion (Mass Burn and RDF), Plasma Arc Gasification, Conventional Gasification, Pyrolysis WtE, Chemical Treatment, Biological Treatment) Market Segmentation by End-Use (Electricity Generation, Steam Exports, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Syngas, Refuse-Derived fuel (RDF)) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, and Country.

The global waste-to-energy market was valued at US$18,087 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Developing Countries Giving Attention Towards WtE

WTE-T (waste-to-energy technologies) are promising alternatives for converting garbage into useable energy, particularly in underdeveloped nations. Using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, characterise and determine bio-oils functional groups produced by pyrolysis of Africana birch (Al) and West African Cordia (Cm) sawdust, and assess WTE technology advancement in poor nations (GC-MS). One of the most promising prospects for modern MSW management and sustainable energy development is the use of municipal solid waste (MSW) for WTE. Plant biomass waste conversion has gotten a lot of attention in recent years because, unlike fossil fuels, it is constantly renewed in nature.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/wte-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Waste-to-Energy Market?

Waste management has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic containment effort as well as restrictions on business operations, travel, and the manufacturing sector. In particular during the COVID-19 pandemic, waste management is essential for human growth and health consequences. The essential service offered by the waste management industry makes sure that strange piles of rubbish that are hazardous to health and accelerate the development of COVID-19 are prevented. The lockdown and social separation measures to evaluate the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on trash management. The waste production increased in all nations that used staying at home as a social isolation strategy. Efforts to reduce plastic pollution have been thwarted by the proliferation of single-use products and panic buying, which has increased manufacturing and consumption. However, a number of nations have so far put rules in place to guarantee sustainable waste management while preserving the security of trash handlers.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 284-page report provides 160 tables and 156 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global waste-to-energy market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Waste-to-Energy. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including CAPEX, capacity, energy generation, technology, number of plants, end-use, , and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing waste-to-energy market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increased Funding from Government Leads to Tackle the Waste Generation

Rising living standards, as well as rising per capita energy consumption and worldwide reliance on fossil fuels, have contributed to two of the world's most serious challenges: a) rising per capita energy consumption and global reliance on fossil fuels, and b) rising per capita waste generation. According to the UN, these two issues were significantly addressed in SDGs seven and eleven, respectively. Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technologies have the ability to help attain these two goals by acting as a connecting link. They might be able to control waste in cities and promote waste as a valuable source of energy. The allure of WTE technology has enticed many countries and communities all over the world. In the United States and other developing countries, MSW is currently treated according to a hierarchy of approved approaches, with WTE considerably outranking landfilling.

Urbanization Increasing Leading Ever-Increasing Waste Generation

Global annual waste production will rise from 2.01 billion tonnes in 2020 to 3.5 billion tonnes in 2050 as countries and cities expand economically, urbanise, and increase their populations. According to the paper, plastics are "especially problematic." In 2020, plastics accounted for 12% of total solid waste, or 242 million tonnes of plastic waste. If waste isn't collected and managed properly, it has the potential to contaminate and destroy ecosystems and streams for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Approximately 90% of marine trash is made up of plastic. As a result of current economic development and significant urban population increase, the amount of solid waste, wastewater production, and per capita energy consumption is increasing globally. The concept of converting waste into electricity has proven to be advantageous in fast-growing communities.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Requiring for Increased Number of WtE Plants

Annually, around 487 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) were combusted at approximately 2498 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants around the world, producing electricity and steam for district heating, as well as reclaimed metals for recycling. The global WTE business has grown by more than 16 million tonnes of MSW since 1995. WTE facilities are presently located in 35 countries, including both large and small countries such as China and Bermuda. Asia is home to some of the most recent species. Over 130 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) are burned annually in approximately 600 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants across the world to produce fuel, steam for district heating, and reclaimed metals for recycling.

WtE Gaining Traction in the Worldwide Energy Industry

The majority of electricity is currently generated by liquid hydrocarbons, with coal a distant second. The most popular transportation fuel is liquid hydrocarbons, followed by industrial engines. Coal is the most frequent fuel source for coal-fired power plants. Both of these fossil fuels contain greenhouse gases (GHGs) and hazardous compounds, putting human health and welfare in jeopardy while also degrading and polluting the environment. To restrict the use of these fuels, numerous regulatory and environmental rules have been enacted. Rising energy consumption and the growing need for energy security are estimated to boost the global WTE market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the waste-to-energy market are ATCO Power, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Biffa plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd,, Covanta Holding Corporation, EBARA Corporation, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC), Hera SpA, Hitachi Zosen Corp, Mostostal Warszawa SA, Origin Energy Limited, Renova Energia SA, Suez SA, Veolia Environnement SA, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • On February 15th 2022, to help a power producer in Asia reduce its dependency on coal and the quantity of garbage transported to landfills, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) has announced that its B&W Renewable business unit has been granted a contract for roughly $22 million to design and provide cutting-edge waste-to-energy equipment. A 440-ton per day waste-to-energy boiler, a DynaGrate® combustion grate, and other combustion equipment, such as burners and sootblowers, will all be designed and provided by B&W Renewable. While handling roughly 160,000 tonnes of industrial garbage each year, the plant will produce greener electricity for the neighbourhood.

  • On June 30th 2022, Long Beach enters into a contract with a private operator to run the plant, and pays for it through dumping fees from neighbouring communities and state credits for diverting trash from landfills. The future of Long Beach's trash-burning facility is questionable because of concerns about its age and financial stability as well as criticism from a local assemblywoman and environmentalists who claim the plant is a significant polluter, though city officials dispute this. Last month, state assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, a Democrat from Bell Gardens, filed legislation that, if passed, would allow for the closure of the Southeast Resource Recovery Facility in Long Beach as well as another garbage-burning facility in Stanislaus County.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Renewable sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl