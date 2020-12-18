Global Washing Machines Industry
Global Washing Machines Market to Reach $53. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Washing Machines estimated at US$28. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.
New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Washing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960453/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fully automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$40.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Washing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Dryers Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Dryers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Arcelik A.S.
Electrolux AB
GE Appliances
Groupe SEB
Haier Group
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Midea Group Co., Ltd.
Miele & CIE, KG
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sharp Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960453/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Washing Machine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Washing Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Washing Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Washing Machines Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Fully automatic (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Fully automatic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Fully automatic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Semi-automatic (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Semi-automatic (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Semi-automatic (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dryers (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dryers (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Dryers (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Washing Machine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Washing Machines Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Washing Machines Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Washing Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Washing Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Washing Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Washing Machines Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Washing Machines Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Washing Machine Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Washing Machines Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Washing Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Washing Machines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Washing Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Washing Machines Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Washing Machines Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Washing Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Washing Machines Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Washing Machines Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Washing Machines: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Washing Machines Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Washing Machines Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Washing Machines Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Washing Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Washing Machines Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Washing Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Washing Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Washing Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Washing Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Washing Machines Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Washing Machines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Washing Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Washing Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Washing Machines Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Washing Machines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Washing Machines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Washing Machines Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Washing Machines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Washing Machines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Washing Machines Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Washing Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Washing Machines Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Washing Machines Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Washing Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Washing Machines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Washing Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Washing Machines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Washing Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Washing Machines Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Washing Machines Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Washing Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Washing Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Washing Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Washing Machines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Washing Machines Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Washing Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Washing Machines Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Washing Machines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Washing Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Washing Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Washing Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Washing Machines Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960453/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001