Global Washing Machines Market to Reach $53. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Washing Machines estimated at US$28. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.

New York, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Washing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960453/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fully automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$40.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Washing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Dryers Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Dryers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Arcelik A.S.

Electrolux AB

GE Appliances

Groupe SEB

Haier Group

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Miele & CIE, KG

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960453/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Washing Machine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Washing Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Washing Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Washing Machines Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fully automatic (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fully automatic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fully automatic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Semi-automatic (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Semi-automatic (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Semi-automatic (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Dryers (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Dryers (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Dryers (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Washing Machine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Washing Machines Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Washing Machines Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Washing Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Washing Machines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Washing Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Washing Machines Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Washing Machines Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Washing Machine Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Washing Machines Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Washing Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Washing Machines Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Washing Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Washing Machines Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Washing Machines Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Washing Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Washing Machines Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Washing Machines Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Washing Machines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Washing Machines Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Washing Machines Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Washing Machines Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Washing Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Washing Machines Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Washing Machines Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Washing Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Washing Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Washing Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Washing Machines Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Washing Machines Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Washing Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Washing Machines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Washing Machines Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Washing Machines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Washing Machines Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Washing Machines Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Washing Machines Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Washing Machines Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Washing Machines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Washing Machines Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Washing Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Washing Machines Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Washing Machines Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Washing Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Washing Machines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Washing Machines Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Washing Machines Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Washing Machines Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Washing Machines Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Washing Machines Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Washing Machines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Washing Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Washing Machines Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Washing Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Washing Machines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Washing Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Washing Machines Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Washing Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Washing Machines Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Washing Machines Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Washing Machines Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Washing Machines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Washing Machines Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Washing Machines Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Washing Machines Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Washing Machines Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



