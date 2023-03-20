Global Warming Solutions to Introduce Revolutionary 3-in-1 Sodium Battery Technology at Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual Conference.

Temecula, CA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions (GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Industrial Tech Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 21st, 2023. The conference will highlight emerging sector trends and revenue opportunities driven by new technology. GWSO is excited to introduce its revolutionary 3-in-1 sodium battery technology that offers a multi-source power generator alternative to replace lithium-ion batteries.

Chief Executive Officer, Michael Pollastro is enthusiastic about the opportunity to introduce the company at 12 p.m. ET. Global Warming Solutions will be joined by their longtime partner AQST.

Panel Topics

9:00 a.m. ET – Drones & Industrial End Markets Panel

10:00 a.m. ET – Water Infrastructure & Technology Adoption

11:00 a.m. ET – Solar Project Development Trends

12:00 p.m. ET – Clean Energy Technology Adoption

1:00 p.m. ET – Modular Construction Technology & Trends

1:00 p.m. ET – Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets

"We are excited to be invited to share our new and exciting technology with players in the industry and potential investors alike," said Michael Pollastro, Chief Executive Officer of Global Warming Solutions. "We believe that our 3-in-1 sodium battery has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about energy generation and storage, and we are eager to collaborate with other leaders in the industry to bring this technology to the market."

The conference will provide an opportunity for investors, industry analysts, and potential partners to learn more about the 3-in-1 sodium battery, its technical specifications, and the key benefits it offers. Visitors to the conference can also connect with Global Warming Solutions and AQST representatives to discuss potential partnerships, licensing opportunities, or other collaborations.

Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual Conference will be live on M-Vest.com. To attend, simply sign up to become an M-Vest member.

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company's mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

About Maxim Group LLC.

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan https://www.maximgrp.com

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim Group”) that serves to allow investors to access investment opportunities online and to provide a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information

https://m-vest.com

Michael Pollastro

President

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com.



