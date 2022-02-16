The Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market is expected to grow by $ 2.32 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Warehouse Drums and Barrels Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the warehouse drums and barrels market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 32 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the warehouse drums and barrels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in international trade and manufacturing industries driving the consumption of specialty chemicals. In addition, rise in international trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The warehouse drums and barrels market analysis includes material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The warehouse drums and barrels market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Steel

• Plastic

• Fiber



By Application

• Chemicals

• Petroleum

• Food products

• Paint and solvents

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of new segments such as reverse logisticsas one of the prime reasons driving the warehouse drums and barrels market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on warehouse drums and barrels market covers the following areas:

• Warehouse drums and barrels market sizing

• Warehouse drums and barrels market forecast

• Warehouse drums and barrels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading warehouse drums and barrels market vendors that include Greif Inc., Jakacki Bag and Barrel Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, MVM Pack Holding AG, REMCON Plastics Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Skolnik Industries Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tank Holding Corp., and Time Technoplast Ltd. Also, the warehouse drums and barrels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

