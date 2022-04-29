The Global Wallets Market is expected to grow by $ 8.78 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Wallets Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the wallets market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 78 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8. 87% during the forecast period.

Our report on the wallets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the wide availability of wallets online, a growing focus on expansion of DTC channels by vendors, and increasing advertising and marketing campaigns.

The wallets market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The wallets market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smart-connected wallets

• Conventional wallets



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for customized wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the wallets market growth during the next few years. Also, market consolidation and rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wallets market covers the following areas:

• Wallets market sizing

• Wallets market forecast

• Wallets market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wallets market vendors that include BAGGIT, Bellroy Pty Ltd., Buffalo Jackson Trading Co., Burberry Group Plc, Calleen Cordero Designs Inc., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., Ekster Wallets BV, Furla Spa, Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Intersoft consulting services AG, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Matt and Nat SE, Mulberry Group Plc, Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and Fossil Group Inc.. Also, the wallets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

