Global Wafer Processing Equipment Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

·6 min read
Massive use of wafers in computers, laptops, smartphones, and microelectronic equipment such as sensors will boost the expansion of the global wafer processing equipment market. Emergence of small electronic parts for designing light-weight electronic products will open new vistas of growth for the global market. Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021. Based on end user, the computer segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Portland,OR, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wafer processing equipment market generated $8.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$8.5 billion

Market Size in 2031

$14.4 billion

CAGR

5.3%

No. of Pages in Report

218

Segments Covered

Process, Application, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Massive use of wafers in computers, laptops, smartphones, and microelectronic equipment such as sensors.

Opportunities

Emergence of small electronic parts for designing light-weight electronic products.

Restraints

Tariff disruption due to trade war between the U.S. and China resulted in the decrease of the electronic industry market share in North America.

 

Less availability of workforce and raw materials disrupted the supply of wafer and electronic parts during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global wafer processing equipment market, as it forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns. This, in turn, halted production activities, thereby restricting manufacture of various devices used for wafer processing equipment.

  • However, in post-pandemic period, the industries gradually resumed their routine manufacturing activities and re-initiated production at full capacities, thereby helping in the recovery of the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global wafer processing equipment market based on process, application, end user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on process, the etch segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global wafer processing equipment market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mass metrology segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the dicing segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global wafer processing equipment market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cleaning segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the computer segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global wafer processing equipment market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the communication segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly four-fifths of the global wafer processing equipment market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Players:
The key players analyzed in the global wafer processing equipment market report includes Applied Materials, Inc, DISCO, Hitachi Kokusai Linear, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Spts Technologies Ltd, and Tokyo Electron Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global wafer processing equipment market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

