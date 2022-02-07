Global VoIP Market Size 2022 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, New Investment Scenario, Business Challenges, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings, Latest Technology, Industry Expansion Strategies till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·12 min read

Pune, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Global "VoIP Market" Research Report provides vital evaluation accessible status of the VoIP with finest statistical data points, qualified feelings, definition, meaning, SWOT examination, and the most recent developments worldwide. It also includes estimates based on an acceptable set of expectations and processes. The research takes into account the revenue generated by This Report's sales as well as improvements made by various application segments. The assessment report examines and provides information based on advertise segments such as geologies, applications, and industries.

The evaluation report focuses on the VoIP market, employing several approaches and assessments to provide positive and comprehensive information about the industry. The VoIP Market provides a detailed analysis of the VoIP industry's market size, share, growth, and prospects. This research contains all of the necessary information required to comprehend the critical advancements in the market expenditure in the VoIP industry, as well as the development instances of each sector and area.

Scope of the VoIP Market Report:

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number - including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.
The major Global VoIP players are NTT, Comcast, Orange, KT, Charter, Microsoft (Skype), Cablevision, Verizon, AT & T, Vonage, Cox, Telmex, Time Warner Cable, Numericable-SFR, Rogers, Sprint, Liberty Global, KDDI, TalkTalk, Shaw Communications, 8X8, Ring Central and Mitel.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global VoIP Market
The global VoIP market size is projected to reach USD 105660 million by 2027, from USD 85330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The report goes on to examine the market's development status and potential VoIP Market design throughout the world. Similarly, it divides the VoIP market by kind and by application in order to thoroughly and substantially explore and uncover market characteristics and prospects.

List of Key Players in VoIP Market Report Are:

  • NTT

  • Comcast

  • Orange

  • KT

  • Charter

  • Microsoft (Skype)

  • Cablevision

  • Verizon

  • AT & T

  • Vonage

  • Cox

  • Telmex

  • Time Warner Cable

  • Numericable-SFR

  • Rogers

  • Sprint

  • Liberty Global

  • KDDI

  • TalkTalk

  • Shaw Communications

  • 8x8

  • Ring Central

  • MITEL

COVID-19 sickness began to spread all over the world at the beginning of 2021, infecting countless individuals in general, and important governments all over the world imposed foot restrictions and work stoppage orders. Aside from the clinical supplies and life support items organizations, most endeavors have been significantly impacted, and VoIP adventures have been severely impacted.

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

  • Computer-to-Computer

  • Computer-to-Phone

  • Phone-to-Phone

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

  • Hosted Business

  • Managed IP PBX

  • IP Connectivity

  • Individual Consumers

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Industry's major components and factors such as drivers, constraints, historical and present trends, supervisory scenarios, and technological progress. Details include the firm description, key business, total revenue and sales for the company, revenue produced in the VoIP business, the date to join the VoIP market, VoIP product launch, current advancements, and so on.

A detailed review of the report's restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow market growth are critical, as they may be used to design diverse strategies for seizing the rich chances that exist in the ever-growing market. In addition, insights of market experts' viewpoints have been used to better comprehend the industry.

The analysis also focuses on the worldwide key top industry players in the Global VoIP market, including details such as company biographies, product pictures and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This study examines the VoIP Market Trend, Volume, and Value at the Global, Regional, and Company Levels. This report summarizes the worldwide VoIP Market Size by evaluating historical data and future prospects. Furthermore, expanding industrial and VoIP is predicted to drive market expansion across a variety of industries globally.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

  • To investigate the rising use of Worldwide VoIP in Industry and its impact on the global market landscape.

  • Using Porter's five forces analysis, examine various market viewpoints.

  • to understand the market modality and application that are projected to dominate

  • To learn about the regions that are predicted to develop the quickest over the projection period,

  • Determine the most recent advancements, market shares, and tactics used by leading market participants.

Global VoIP Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance, direction for businesses and people interested in the market.

Major Highlights of TOC:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global VoIP Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Computer-to-Computer
1.2.3 Computer-to-Phone
1.2.4 Phone-to-Phone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global VoIP Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hosted Business
1.3.3 Managed IP PBX
1.3.4 IP Connectivity
1.3.5 Individual Consumers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global VoIP Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 VoIP Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VoIP Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 VoIP Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 VoIP Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 VoIP Market Trends
2.3.2 VoIP Market Drivers
2.3.3 VoIP Market Challenges
2.3.4 VoIP Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top VoIP Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top VoIP Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global VoIP Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global VoIP Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by VoIP Revenue
3.4 Global VoIP Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global VoIP Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by VoIP Revenue in 2020
3.5 VoIP Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players VoIP Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into VoIP Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 VoIP Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global VoIP Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 VoIP Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global VoIP Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America
6.1 North America VoIP Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America VoIP Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America VoIP Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America VoIP Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America VoIP Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America VoIP Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America VoIP Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America VoIP Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe
7.1 Europe VoIP Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe VoIP Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe VoIP Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe VoIP Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe VoIP Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe VoIP Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe VoIP Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe VoIP Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America VoIP Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America VoIP Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa VoIP Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 NTT
11.1.1 NTT Company Details
11.1.2 NTT Business Overview
11.1.3 NTT VoIP Introduction
11.1.4 NTT Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 NTT Recent Development
11.2 Comcast
11.2.1 Comcast Company Details
11.2.2 Comcast Business Overview
11.2.3 Comcast VoIP Introduction
11.2.4 Comcast Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Comcast Recent Development
11.3 Orange
11.3.1 Orange Company Details
11.3.2 Orange Business Overview
11.3.3 Orange VoIP Introduction
11.3.4 Orange Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Orange Recent Development
11.4 KT
11.4.1 KT Company Details
11.4.2 KT Business Overview
11.4.3 KT VoIP Introduction
11.4.4 KT Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 KT Recent Development
11.5 Charter
11.5.1 Charter Company Details
11.5.2 Charter Business Overview
11.5.3 Charter VoIP Introduction
11.5.4 Charter Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Charter Recent Development
11.6 Microsoft (Skype)
11.6.1 Microsoft (Skype) Company Details
11.6.2 Microsoft (Skype) Business Overview
11.6.3 Microsoft (Skype) VoIP Introduction
11.6.4 Microsoft (Skype) Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Microsoft (Skype) Recent Development
11.7 Cablevision
11.7.1 Cablevision Company Details
11.7.2 Cablevision Business Overview
11.7.3 Cablevision VoIP Introduction
11.7.4 Cablevision Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Cablevision Recent Development
11.8 Verizon
11.8.1 Verizon Company Details
11.8.2 Verizon Business Overview
11.8.3 Verizon VoIP Introduction
11.8.4 Verizon Revenue in VoIP Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Verizon Recent Development

Continued……………….

