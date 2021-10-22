Global Voice over WiFi Market, By Technology, By Voice Client, By Device Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 (estimated). This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

Global Voice over WiFi Market, By Technology (CSFB, VoLGA, VoIMS), By Voice Client (Integrated VoWiFi, Separate VoWiFi, Browser VoWiFi), By Device Type (Smartphone, Router, Wireless Modem, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.With the increase in the number of internet users every year, almost every mobile communication is done via WiFi, consequently increasing its market share across the globe.



Moreover, the VoWiFi market is also driven by the problem of the absence of WiFi coverage indoors. The users tend to shift to VoWiFi, when they face poor connectivity issues inside offices, homes, shops, etc., as it ensures convenient calling.



The market segmentation of the global voice over WiFi market can be done based on technology, voice client, device type, end user and region.Based on technology, the market is further segmented into Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB), VoLGA, VoIMS.



VoLTE or voice over LTE is expected to account for a significant share as the technology segment requires higher bandwidth allocation when compared to its counterpart technologies.



The global voice over WiFi market is expanding to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions. North America has the largest market share by virtue of the increasing subscribers of LTE in the region with every passing year and early adoption of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).



Major players in the global voice over WiFi market include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Aptilo Networks, KT Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ribbon Communications US LLC, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global voice over WiFi market.

• To classify and forecast global voice over WiFi market based on technology, voice client, device type, end user, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global voice over WiFi market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global voice over WiFi market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global voice over WiFi market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global voice over WiFi market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global voice over WiFi market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Voice over WiFi service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• IT & telecom companies, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to voice over WiFi

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global voice over WiFi market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB)

o VoLGA

o VoIMS

• Market, By Voice Client:

o Integrated VoWiFi

o Separate VoWiFi

o Browser VoWiFi

• Market, By Device Type:

o Smartphone

o Router

o Wireless Modem

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Thailand

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Russia

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global voice over WiFi market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

