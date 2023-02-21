The Global Voice Communication Control System Market size is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A voice communication control system (VCCS) enables and regulates voice communication between the pilot and ground-based air traffic control (ATC) operators. A computer controls this system, providing efficient communication to manage air traffic operations.

The VCCS is also called voice communication switching system (VCSS) and voice communication system (VCS). This system comprises switching units for the radio and phone as well as operating controller units.



VCCS includes a human-machine interface (HMI), enabling phone conversations and radio recordings. This ground-breaking system is essential to effectively operate air traffic management (ATM). Additionally, it is utilized in several additional applications, including the coast guard, vessel traffic control, bridges & locks, strategic emergency services, airport ground services, and offshore/wind farms.



The rising demand for ATM services and growing passenger air traffic are significant market growth drivers. The tool or system built within the control towers is primarily used to control heavy aviation traffic. In addition, the constant delivery of real-time aircraft data and related information to the pilots is made possible by the voice communication system, which contributes to improving airplane security and safety.



In high-growth regions’ economic improvements have increased air travel spending. As a result, the demand for aircraft will eventually rise as more people travel by air. Additionally, there is a growing need for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial and defense purposes. As a result, succeeding VoIP voice communication control system used for air traffic control applications has expanded among airport authorities and aviation organizations.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic severely damaged the world economy. Commercial aviation operations were suspended in 2020 due to a drop in air traffic brought on by the enactment of lockdowns in several nations. Due to the stalled aircraft and supply chain disruptions, the aviation industry suffered significant losses. As a result, there was less demand for voice communication control systems and less need for air traffic control. Additionally, airline operators are concentrating on integrating a cutting-edge net-centric voice communication system to lessen reliance on conventional point-to-point communication and also aid in lowering the total operation cost to combat the effects of COVID-19.



Market Growth Factor



Increasing VoIP migration from analog to digital



Cutting-edge digital voice communication technologies are replacing the traditional analog voice communication control system. Secure speech and data transmission across IP (Internet Protocol) networks is now possible due to the VoIP-based VCS. The ground-to-ground and ground-to-air controller communications necessary for air traffic management (ATM) operation can be handled by the VoIP VCCS. The design of this system took into account various international system design standards, such as ED-137B. Between the pilot and the air traffic control operator, interoperable communication is made possible by digital VCCS compliant with the VoIP ED-137B.



Growing demand for interoperable voice communication



Next-generation VCCS technology has become popular due to growing technological innovation. Therefore, standard certifications, like ED-136, ED-137, and ED-138, are needed to deploy VoIP in ATM operations. These specifications guide the design of VoIP-based ATM communication components. For example, the European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment or the EUROCAE has established minimal specifications for the VoIP technology-based system. This group is made up of various internationally renowned organizations. In particular, voice communications have become interoperable owing to the ED-137B standard.



Market Restraining Factor



Safety norms and strict standards for airport system design



The market development is anticipated to be hampered during the projected period by the strict design standards for VoIP voice communication systems and aircraft & airport safety regulations. In addition, the governments, or the Ministry of Civil Aviation of numerous nations, have a significant impact on the services and facilities at airports. Although the government occasionally assists the airport service providers, in some cases, the strict government rules imposed by the airport authority impede the industry expansion of the airport & aviation-related sectors.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the voice communication control system market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment garnered the highest revenue share in the voice communication control system market in 2021. The segment is expected to grow due to increased demand for high-tech VCCS components like consoles, digital switches, connections, and antennas. Additionally, as new air traffic control (ATC) towers require modern VCCS technology, continuous development of ATC towers is predicted to promote market growth.



End-use Outlook



Based on end-use, the voice communication control system market is segmented into commercial and defense. The defense segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the voice communication control system market in 2021. The upgrading of equipment is expected to be aided by the expanding defense budgets of various nations. The segment’s growth is anticipated to be boosted by ongoing improvements in tactical voice communication systems employed for smooth and secure communication.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the voice communication control system market is divided into air traffic control, vessel traffic control, disaster & emergency management, and others. The air traffic control segment acquired the largest revenue share in the voice communication control system market in 2021. Voice communication control systems are mostly employed in the aviation industry for air traffic control operations. Ground-to-ground and ground-to-air communication are made possible in air traffic control through VCCS.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the voice communication control system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the voice communication control system market in 2021. The prevalence of airports in the United States and Canada, which raises the demand for VCCS utilized for air traffic control, is responsible for the dominance. Additionally, the market’s expansion is predicted to be aided by the involvement of some of the key competitors in North America, including Morocom International and L3Harris Technologies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Thales Group S.A., Saab AB, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., S.I.T.T.I. S.p.A., Copperchase Limited, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Morcom International, Inc., Frequentis AG and Applied Electro Magnetics Pvt. Ltd



Strategies Deployed in Voice Communication Control System Market



Jan-2023: L3Harris acquired Link 16, Viasat’s Tactical Data Links division. The acquisition forms a part of L3Harris’ strategic efforts and perfectly fits with L3Harris’ existing communication capabilities.



Nov-2022: Indra signed an agreement to acquire Selex ES Inc’s Air Traffic Management line of business. The new line of business would be established as Indra Air Traffic Inc. The addition of the Air Traffic Management line of business would place Indra as a key global player in the navaid domain and would reinforce and expand Indra’s market presence in the United States.



Oct-2022: L3Harris introduced Handheld Radio Module. The new module links L3Harris AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld tactical radio to the US Space Force’s DTCS network, thereby delivering warfighters with secure voice and data communication, and providing them with the option to stay connected anywhere.



May-2021: Indra partnered with ENAIRE, a Spain-based air navigation service provider. The partnership aims at developing and introducing a satellite platform into orbit, which would lead to extended aircraft communication coverage and surveillance, particularly in remote areas and oceanic regions. These services would enhance flight safety, and efficiency, and reduce costs and emissions, benefitting both passengers and airlines.



May-2021: Frequentis took over L3Harris’ ATC Solutions division. The addition of L3Harris’s ATC division would bring its expertise to Frequentis, thereby reinforcing its position in the Canadian, UK, and the US markets. Moreover, the acquisition would further expand Frequentis’ ATM portfolio.



May-2021: Frequentis took over Orthogon, a German provider of air traffic queue optimization software. The acquisition expands Frequentis’ air traffic management solution offerings. Moreover, the addition of Orthogon would enable Frequentis to provide its customers with more products to choose from.



Jan-2019: Thales took over Ercom and Suneris, both are France-based providers of telecommunication services. The acquisition integrates both the companies’ competence in respective fields with Thales, fulfilling France’s security and sovereignty requirements.



