Global Voice Cloning Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Voice Cloning estimated at US$888 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 27.

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Cloning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033266/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.6% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.9% CAGR

The Voice Cloning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.9% and 25.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Acapela Group
Alt.Ai
Aristech
AT&T
AWS
Baidu
CandyVoice
Cepstral
CereProc
exClone


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033266/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Voice Cloning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Cloning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Travel & Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chatbots & Assistants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Chatbots & Assistants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chatbots & Assistants
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Accessibility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Accessibility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessibility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Games by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Digital Games by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Games by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interactive Games by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Interactive Games by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Interactive Games by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Voice Cloning Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality,
BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare &
Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education, Telecom,
Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility,
Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Application -
Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games,
Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI,
Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life
Sciences Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Vertical - Education, Telecom, Travel &
Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media & Entertainment and
Healthcare & Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Voice Cloning by Vertical -
Education, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other
Verticals, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Education,
Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Other Verticals, Media &
Entertainment and Healthcare & Life Sciences for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice Cloning by Application - Chatbots & Assistants,
Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Voice Cloning by
Application - Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital
Games, Interactive Games and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice Cloning by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chatbots &
Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive Games
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Voice Cloning Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Cloning by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

