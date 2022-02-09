Global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Markets & Technology Report 2022: Data from 2019 to 2020, Estimates for 2021 and CAGR Projections Through 2026

Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market

This report examines the current and future market potential of In Vitro Toxicity Testing Technologies. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, the regulatory scenario, technological advancements, drivers, restraints, opportunity and trends in market growth.

This report covers market projections through 2026 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market shares of In Vitro Toxicity Testing Technologies segmented by toxicity endpoints and tests, tools/technology, components and end users.

The cost of animal testing is high, with some substances costing more than several million dollars. Along with the high cost of toxicity testing, animal welfare is another key concern that calls for alternative testing methods. In vitro model systems, like cell-based models, can significantly reduce costs and the use of animals in toxicity testing.

The increasing need for non-animal tests in toxicity testing is driving demand in the in vitro toxicity market. In vitro models are used to gain a better understanding of chemical-induced toxicity in animals and humans. The in vitro test model primarily serves as a rapid screening system for the toxicologic evaluation of chemicals. These models may complement in vivo toxicity tests or may replace some in vivo models if scientifically validated and accepted by regulatory agencies.



The most common in vitro models are isolated tissue preparations, perfused organ preparations, single-cell suspensions, and cell-culture systems (like primary cell cultures) and mammalian cell lines. Cell culture systems often are used because they are reliable, reproducible, and relatively inexpensive testing methods that assess chemical toxicity at the cellular level. Further, non-animal toxicity test methods have been used for determining cellular toxicity by manufacturers to support decisions for conducting conventional animal testing.



The growing demand for in vitro toxicity testing during the drug discovery process and increasing number of contract research organizations (CRO) are major drivers of the global in vitro toxicity market. The Developmental Therapeutics Program at the National Cancer Institute (DTP 2005) developed an in vitro cell-line screen to support its drug-discovery program.

For potential anticancer activity, the in vitro cell-line screen test can screen up to 20,000 compounds per year. The in vitro cell-line screen test uses 60 human tumor cell lines, representing various cancers such as skin cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, brain cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and kidney cancer.



Charles River, GVK Biosciences Private Ltd., Sekisui XenoTech LLC and Merck KGaA are among a large number of CROs that offer in vitro toxicity services. The increasing demand for animal-free toxicity tests driving the growth of the global in vitro toxicity market. In vitro toxicity tests are reliable, cost-effective and do not use animals, unlike in vivo tests.

The rising global prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly increased demand for the discovery of novel drugs. The toxicity study of drugs and compounds is performed by the regulatory bodies, in order to facilitate the approval of drugs and devices.



The high cost of toxicology equipment, inadequate infrastructure and funding for R&D in emerging countries are expected to hinder the growth of the global in vitro toxicity market. High-throughput screening (HTS) equipment is expensive, particularly for small and emerging countries that wish to purchase multiple instruments.

Their high cost may hinder market growth in these countries. However, governments, companies and research institutes are extensively funding for toxicology research, which should overcome the cost challenges and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Also, regulatory programs such as TOX21, ToxCast program and NTP (National Toxicology Program) are creating enormous opportunities for companies in the in vitro toxicity global market.

