Global In-Vitro Fertilization Industry

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market to Reach $31. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Vitro Fertilization estimated at US$17. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. Fertility Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hospitals segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The In-Vitro Fertilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cook Medical, Inc.
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
- EMD Serono, Inc.
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
- Genea Limited
- Irvine Scientific
- Ivftech Aps
- KITAZATO CORPORATION
- Rocket Medical PLC
- The Baker Company, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Vitrolife AB
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-Vitro Fertilization Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In-Vitro Fertilization Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: In-Vitro Fertilization Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Fertility Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Fertility Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Fertility Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Culture Media (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Culture Media (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Culture Media (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Disposable Devices (Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Disposable Devices (Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Disposable Devices (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Capital Equipment (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Capital Equipment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Capital Equipment (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States In-Vitro Fertilization Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Vitro
Fertilization in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese In-Vitro Fertilization Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for In-Vitro Fertilization: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for In-Vitro Fertilization in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Chinese In-Vitro Fertilization Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese In-Vitro Fertilization Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European In-Vitro Fertilization Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European In-Vitro Fertilization Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European In-Vitro Fertilization Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: In-Vitro Fertilization Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: French In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: French In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for In-Vitro Fertilization in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian In-Vitro Fertilization Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
In-Vitro Fertilization in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom In-Vitro Fertilization Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for In-Vitro Fertilization:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish In-Vitro Fertilization Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian In-Vitro Fertilization Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Fertilization Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 92: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: In-Vitro Fertilization Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian In-Vitro Fertilization Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Indian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for In-Vitro Fertilization in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Vitro
Fertilization: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American In-Vitro Fertilization Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for In-Vitro Fertilization in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Latin American In-Vitro Fertilization Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American In-Vitro Fertilization Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean In-Vitro Fertilization Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 140: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: In-Vitro Fertilization Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 145: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America In-Vitro Fertilization Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: The Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In-Vitro
Fertilization in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Iranian In-Vitro Fertilization Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for In-Vitro Fertilization: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli In-Vitro Fertilization Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 176: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 179: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for In-Vitro Fertilization in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian In-Vitro Fertilization Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian In-Vitro Fertilization Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates In-Vitro Fertilization Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates In-Vitro Fertilization Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East In-Vitro Fertilization Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African In-Vitro Fertilization Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: In-Vitro Fertilization Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African In-Vitro Fertilization Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: In-Vitro Fertilization Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
