Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Growth Forecasts: A $1.54 Billion Market in 2026, with CAGR of 5.7%

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2022, By Product Type, Manufacturer Type, Application, End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro diagnostics quality control market is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The market is expected to reach $1.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market consists of sales of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control products by entities that are used to evaluate and validate the reliability of in-vitro diagnostics testing systems. In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control is a set of processes that ensure accuracy, performance, and environmental conditions impact on in vitro diagnostic tests including in vitro nucleic acid testing processes for pathogen detection, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions.

North America was the largest region in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market. Infectious diseases are common and caused by the transmission of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites. The rise in infectious diseases including HIV and cancer cases necessitates novel diagnostic testing goods and services for effective treatment, which is driving up demand for in vitro diagnostics quality control that ensure the accuracy, performance, and quality of test equipment and findings.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, the number of HIV cases reached 37.7 million in 2020. In addition, in 2020, roughly 1.0 million individuals have died from HIV and 1.5 million have developed HIV-AIDS. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and cancer is expected to drive the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics quality control market over the forecast years.

Increasing research and development is shaping the in vitro diagnostics quality control market. Research and development in the market are done for the development, introduction, and optimization of products and processes.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market section of the report gives context. It compares the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market with other segments of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control indicators comparison.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Quality Control Products; Data Management Solutions; Quality Assurance Services
2) By Manufacturer Type: IVD Instrument Manufacturers; Third Party Quality Control Manufacturers
3) By Application: Clinical Chemistry; Hematology; Immunoassay; Molecular Diagnostics; Microbiology; Coagulation Or Hemostasis; Others
4) By End-Users: Hospitals; Clinical Laboratories; Research And Academic Institutes; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • LGC

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Helena Laboratories Corporation

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Microbiologics

  • Sun Diagnostics LLC

  • SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

  • Fortress Diagnostics

  • Seegene Inc.

  • Bio-Techne

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgzw13

