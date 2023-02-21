The Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market size is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Vitamin and mineral premixes are intended to provide essential nutritional needs which contains a mix of vitamins, trace elements, minerals, and other nutritional additives. The demand for fortified food and beverages is increasing from the middle-class working population because of growing health consciousness.

This has encouraged manufacturers to increasingly use vitamin and mineral premixes to make healthy and fortified products that are low in calories and cholesterol. Increasing demand for fortified & functional food products, growing need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products, and growth in compound feed consumption have led to an increased demand for vitamin & mineral premixes.



Preparing these premixes requires paying special attention to the needs of the animal and to the various changes arising from reasons such as genetic lines on the one hand, and adaptation to the needs of the market on the other hand, while also considering the type of raw material in the feed and the effect of changing seasons, different animal physiologies etc.



Vitamins & minerals premixes are used in a variety of applications by food, beverage, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturers throughout the world. They offer numerous benefits, such as streamlining the production process as the combination provides a single source of multiple nutrients. Additionally, manufacturers will experience savings on labor, inventory and testing. Premixes also offer greater consistency and address issues surrounding product taste and texture early in the development stage, as well as eliminate any chance of error during the manufacturing process where missing a small amount or incorrectly weighing an ingredient may cause a potential deficit of that nutrient and a possible recall.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely hit many economies. Complete lockdown and movement restrictions impacted many industries, including animal feed, nutrition & health supplements, and food & beverage. Due to disruptions in logistics and transportation, sales of vitamin and mineral premixes slowed in the first quarter of 2020. From raw materials to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, supply chain interruptions also affected the vitamin & mineral premixes market. Further, food and beverage manufacturers are experiencing significant reductions in consumption and disruptions in supply chains. The food & beverage industry has witnessed a slight downfall due to the lockdowns imposed across various countries. All these factors restricted the market’s demand for vitamin and mineral premixes.



Market Growth Factor



Rising Demand for Compound Animal Feed



Animals continue to make important contributions to the global food supply; as a result, animal feed has become an increasingly critical component of the integrated food chain. To a major extent, meeting consumer demand for more meat, milk, eggs, and other livestock products depends on the availability of regular supplies of appropriate, cost-effective, and safe animal feeds. Thus, a significant increase in global demand for livestock products requires increasing amounts of feed supplies, sources, and alternatives. The fortification of nutritional premixes has been linked to improved animal health and welfare.



New Products in Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Aim at Prevalence of Micronutrient Deficiencies



Vitamins and mineral premixes are used as ingredients that combine micronutrients for the purpose of food fortification. They may contain vitamins or minerals or a precise blend of these two in wide range of combinations to address the symptoms of micronutrient deficiencies. Various populations in low- and middle-income countries suffer from the hidden symptom of micronutrient deficiencies and inadequacies. The prevalence has been found also in developing nations due to lack of awareness and the prevalent eating habits. All these have acted a strong ground for promoting vitamin and mineral premixes.



Market Restraining Factor



Inaccurate labeling of food products



Nutritional benefits associated with consuming food products are used as a marketing tool by most food manufacturers to drive their sales revenues. However, in some cases, manufacturers make nutritional claims regarding the content of micronutrients in the food product, which may not be true, giving rise to false claims and doubts about product authenticity. To deal with such malpractices, regional and country-level food authorities strictly emphasize adhering to food labeling laws by food manufacturers, wherein periodical quality testing of food products is conducted to cross-confirm the claims made by the food manufacturer by verifying the level of nutrients present in the product with that indicated on the product label. Penalties are imposed on those identified for non-adherence or false claims.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented into vitamin & mineral combination, vitamin and minerals. The vitamins premixes segment garnered a significant revenue share in the vitamin & mineral premixes market in 2021. Vitamins are added to feed for providing proper nutrition to animals. Vitamin premix is a widely used premix type and accounts for the most prominent global vitamin and mineral premix market. Major vitamin premix added to the feed to improve and maintain human and animal health is vitamin A, D, E, K, nicotinic acid, calcium pantothenate, folic acid and biotin.



Form Outlook



On the basis of form, the vitamin & mineral premixes market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid segment covered a considerable revenue share in the vitamin & mineral premixes market in 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing application of several final products, including sports drinks and functional beverages, due to their easy absorption as a final product. Additionally, liquid products are easily digestible and can be absorbed by the bloodstream immediately, which is why geriatric populations worldwide prefer them.



Application Outlook



By application, the vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetic & personal care products and feed. The animal feed segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the vitamin & mineral premixes market in 2021. Due to the nutritional advantages of vitamin & mineral premixes, such as sustaining animal well-being, the demand for them in the animal feed sector is anticipated to increase. Additionally, it is anticipated that greater consumer knowledge of pet nutrition would present the industry with substantial development prospects.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the vitamin & mineral premixes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the vitamin & minerals market by generating maximum revenue share. The regional market is largely driven by the increase in demand for healthy foods and functional foods & beverages, owing to the low level of exposure to essential nutrients caused by high consumption of processed & convenience foods due to their busy lifestyles. The rise in obesity, heart diseases, and other health issues has led to the demand for high-nutrition dietary products. Vitamin & mineral premixes have been finding their way into new product applications, such as cereal-based products, dairy products, nutritional foods, beverages, infant formulas, and dietary supplements.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; BASF SE are the forerunners in the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market. Companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Nutreco N.V. are some of the key innovators in Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Glanbia PLC, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Corbion N.V., Nutreco N.V. (SHV Holdings N.V.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG), Vitablend Nederland B.V., Wright Enrichment, Inc. and Farbest Brands



Recent Strategies Deployed in Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jan-2023: Nutreco partnered with BiomEdit, a start-up focused on the development and discovery of animal health products. Through this partnership, both companies would aim to change feed additives with the help of Microbiome Technology.



Feb-2022: Corbion N.V. signed an agreement with Brenntag, a company involved in chemicals and ingredients distribution globally. Under this agreement, both companies would work together in the field of Cosmetics, life science, and Pharma. Additionally, this Agreement would allow Corbion to broaden its reach to the majority of market coverage and also see new customers being serviced by the Brenntag team.



Oct-2021: BASF extended its partnership with Cargill, a privately held American global food corporation. Following the partnership, the two companies would create, market, and sell customer-centric enzyme products and solutions. Moreover, the single objective of the companies is to bring farmers to feed innovations that decrease nutrient waste, enhance feed efficiency, and encourage animal growth and well-being.



Jun-2021: Royal DSM formed a commercial partnership with Mile High Labs, a US-based cannabinoid ingredients manufacturer. Under this partnership, the two companies would develop unique hemp-derived cannabinoid solutions. Moreover, the company is taking its entry into the cannabinoid space as an end-to-end vendor of market-ready and premix solutions with the help of this strategic partnership.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Apr-2022: Glanbia Nutritionals unveiled TechVantage, the latest functionally optimized nutrient technology platform. The platform consists of GranulPlex Granulations, NutraShield Microcencapsulations and UniTrit Triturations, all of which have their advantages.



Mar-2022: SternVitamin introduced SternMind, SternFocus, PureVITalizer, SternDe-Stress, and Relax, and SternSomnia Quality, the company’s micronutrient premix concepts developed to support cognitive performance and mental well-being. These premix concepts are developed to assist makers of food supplements, foods, and beverages in profiting from these rising market categories.



Sep-2021: SternVitamin rolled out SternVitalityV and SternDefenceV, its new products to its portfolio of premixes. The new products aimed to fulfill particular requirements and issues in bone health, gut health, and the immune system, among others. the new products are loaded with vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and B vitamins. The SternVitalityV, a coffee oat mix, assists in decreasing fatigue and enhancing mental performance. while SternDefenceV is filled with immunomodulators that fuel the immune system and safeguard cells from oxidative stress.



Apr-2021: SternVitamin unveiled SternDefence Kids and SternDefence Seniors, its latest premixes. The new premixes aimed to fulfill the distinct requirements of children as well as seniors. In addition, SternGut is designed to focus on immunity through enhanced digestive health.



Mergers & Acquisition



May-2022: Glanbia Nutritionals took over Sterling Technology, a manufacturer of dairy bioactive solutions from bovine colostrum. This acquisition would strengthen Glanbia’s bioactive solutions offering to support its customer’s requirements and growth prospects.



Sep-2021: ADM took over the commercial team and premix client list of Mixscience Polskain in Poland, a division of BNA Nutrition Animale sp. z o.o. The acquisition would accelerate Wisium’s expansion in Poland and central Europe, the global brand for the premix and services business of ADM.



Jul-2021: Corbion acquired Granolife, a company engaged in functional blends for the Mexican bakery and fortification industries. Through this acquisition, Carbion would be able to create a transformation in the Mexican Market with the addition of the footprint, specialization, application labs, and blending capabilities of Granolife. Moreover, with the notable potential in industries consisting of fortification and artisan bakery, Corbion would strengthen its position as an industrial bakery.



Apr-2021: ADM completed the acquisition of Golden Farm Production & Commerce Company, manufacture of prepared feeds and additives for cattle, poultry, and aquatic animals. Through this acquisition, ADM aimed to expand the premix portfolio of Wisium in Vietnam, the company’s international premix brand. Moreover, the company would fulfill the requirements of the premix of the customers in the country.



Geographical Expansions



Jun-2021: DSM expanded its geographical reach by establishing Buk2, an extended manufacturing facility in Buk, Poland. With the help of this lab, the company aimed to expand the production of its special care premix solutions. Moreover, this facility would assist in fulfilling the rising demand for a trustworthy and even faster supply of premixes, including for the medical, infant, and senior nutrition spaces.



May-2021: ADM expanded its geographical reach introducing its premix and nutrition services in China. The Wisium offerings provide producers access to unique value-added nutrition programs for all livestock species and a robust international network of experts. Through this launch, the company aimed to become one of the leading players for premix in the country and would boost its development in a highly competitive and demanding business landscape.



Mar-2021: Corbion expanded its geographical footprint with the Corbion production sites based in the Netherlands, Brazil, Thailand, and Spain. This expansion would enhance the supply of lactic acid for Corbion’s customers across Europe and other regions.



