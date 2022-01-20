Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market to Reach US$6.3 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market to Reach US$6. 3 Billion by the Year 2026 . 3D visualization basically is a process by which graphical content can be created through the use of 3D software.
New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799934/?utm_source=GNW
Similar terms are 3D rendering, 3D graphics, and top-quality computer-generated imagery (CGI). Over the years, 3D visualization has become immensely popular, gradually evolving into a most effective method to produce top-quality digital content and multiple industries that range from games, films and architecture to manufacturing and hospitals are using this technology exhaustively. Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality along with associated tools such as visualization and 3D rendering software options allow brands to successfully attract the target customer in the highly competitive landscape. These technologies are finding growing adoption among players planning to capture customer attention through an engaging experience. These immersive technologies have posted notable gains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has accentuated the relevance of visualization tools for immersive experiences. The healthcare crisis led to stringent measures such as social distancing that created high demand for immersive content and technologies that can help companies in connecting to the audience. In addition, the massive transition of customers to the online channel has made it imperative for brands to pay more attention to user experience. Moreover, specific segments such as retail and fashion are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunity for immersive content and experiences. These technologies are expected to gain further from increasing affordability and availability of software and hardware components.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.8% CAGR to reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plugin segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35% share of the global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software market. Visualization technologies and 3D rendering software are playing a transformative role in the gaming arena, and finding increasing acceptance among brands to uplift user experience. These technologies are poised to benefit from 5G networks and live streaming that exploits portable devices for enabling viewers to enjoy an engaging and enriching experience.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $769.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Visualization and 3D Rendering Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$769.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$528.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 184 Featured)
Adobe Systems, Inc.
Autodesk, Inc.
Chaos Group
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
Corel Corporation
Dassault Systemes
Luxion, Inc.
NewTek, Inc.
Next Limit Technologies S.L
NVIDIA Corporation
Render Legion a.s.
SAP SE
Siemens AG
The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.
Trimble, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799934/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Era of Digital Immersion Provides the Foundation for the
Rise & Rise of Visualization and 3D Rendering Software
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 1: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 2: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Visualization and 3D Rendering Software: Definition,
Importance, Benefits & Applications Defining 3D Visualization
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Architecting the ?Metaverse? to Offer Opportunities for the
Growth of 3D Software Engines
EXHIBIT 6: A Simulated, Interactive, Animated & Immersive
World, the Concept of Metaverse Opens a New Growth Avenue for
Visualization and 3D Rendering Software: Global Metaverse
Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2025 and 2030
Rise of Immersive 3D Video-Conferencing &Teleconferencing to
Spur Opportunities for Visualization and 3D Rendering Software
EXHIBIT 7: Robustly Growing Videoconferencing Market?s
Transition to 3D Opens New Growth Avenues for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software: Global Opportunity for Web & Video
Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &
2026
Rise of Online Learning & eLearning as the Future of Education
Bodes Well for the Adoption of Visualization & 3D Rendering
Software
EXHIBIT 8: Digitalization of the Education Industry Opens New
Opportunities for in Visualization and 3D Rendering Software
in Creating Immersive Learning Content & Experiences: Global
Market for eLearning (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Rise in the Use of Engineering Software for Product Design &
Modeling to Benefit Growth in the Market
Healthcare Industry Emerges as a Major End-User of Advanced
Visualization Technologies
Robust Growth of the Video Games Industry & Preference for
Immersive Gaming Content & Experience to Drive Demand for
Visualization and 3D Rendering Software
EXHIBIT 9: Visualization in Games is Key to Motivate Players to
Keep Playing: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Rise of Digital Media, Advertising, Marketing & Entertainment
to Turbocharge Adoption Rates of Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software
EXHIBIT 10: As Digital Advertising Goes Mainstream, Focus
Shifts Towards Immersive Experiences Enabled by Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software: Global Opportunity for Digital
Advertising and Marketing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
Growing Investments in Smart City Drives Demand for
Visualization and 3D Rendering Software in 3D City Modelling,
Architecture & Simulation
EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart
City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a
Goldmine of Opportunities for Virtual 3D Modeling and
Simulation: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Innovations and Technology Advancements Remain Crucial for
Continued Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Plugin by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Plugin by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Plugin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction &
Real Estate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction & Real Estate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Construction & Real
Estate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Science by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Science
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Science by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 10-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Education by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 10-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education and
Other Verticals for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real
Estate, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science,
Energy & Utilities, Education and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education and
Other Verticals for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education and
Other Verticals for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Visualization and
3D Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education and
Other Verticals for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real
Estate, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science,
Energy & Utilities, Education and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education and
Other Verticals for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real
Estate, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science,
Energy & Utilities, Education and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Construction & Real Estate,
Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy &
Utilities, Education and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Construction & Real Estate, Media & Entertainment,
Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, Education and
Other Verticals for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Standalone and Plugin Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Plugin for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Visualization
and 3D Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Visualization and 3D
Rendering Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Visualization and 3D
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799934/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001