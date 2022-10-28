Global Virtualization Security Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtualization Security estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15% over the period 2020-2027.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Security Industry"
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $575.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Virtualization Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$575.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$911.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
10zig Technology Inc.
CA Technologies
Centrify
Checkpoint
Cisco
Dell EMC
ESET
Fortinet
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Virtualization Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
