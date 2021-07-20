Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027 - COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for VPNs
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.
IP Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR
In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)
VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture
An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Types of VPNs
Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook
Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs
Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks
Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises
Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption
VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs
A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
Popular Android VPNs
Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions
Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers
Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise
Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth
VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
UNITED STATES
VPN Usage Picks Up During COVID-19 Pandemic
CANADA
JAPAN
Market Overview
An Overview of Prominent VPN Providers in Japan
CHINA
China's 'Great Firewall' Augments Demand for VPN
Hong Kong: Enactment of New National Security Law Spurs Interest in VPN Services
EUROPE
Mobile VPN Gains Traction
Cloud Migration and Multi-site Connectivity Sustain Demand for MPLS VPN Solutions
Competitive Landscape
A Peek into Select Popular VPN Services in Europe
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Adoption of VPNs in India
Relaxed VPN Norms for IT and ITeS Companies Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Pandemic and Internet Shutdowns Boost VPN Adoption
Select Popular VPN Services in India
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
