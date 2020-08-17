Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market to Reach $330. 4 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) estimated at US$198.
New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$330.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 77-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NComputing Co. Ltd.
- Rackspace US, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
(VDI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for
the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Virtual Desktop
Infrastructure (VDI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001