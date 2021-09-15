Global Virtual Classroom Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By User Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

Global Virtual Classroom Market By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premises), By User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates, Government), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global virtual classroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the application of connected devices in virtual classrooms.



Additionally, growing requirement for personalized learning experiences is further estimated to boost the growth of virtual classroom market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in VR/AR technologies is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2026.

The global virtual classroom market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, user type, region and company.Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions, hardware and services.



The hardware segment is further fragmented into interactive whiteboards, mobile computing devices, virtual reality devices, interactive displays and projectors, security and video cameras and others.Out of which, the mobile computing devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual classroom market during the forecast period as well.



This growth can be accredited to the implementation of smart devices for delivering education, because of surging expectation for mobility as well as flexible learning, which is allowing the students and employees to access all educational material and administration work without ensuring physical presence.The school staff along with students can use their mobile devices with the help of BYOD, which would engage the learners, enhance staff productivity, thereby expanding collaboration.



For instance, tablets and mobile devices are used by the educational institutions in order to save schools’ cost by combining books, calculators, and word processors into one handy device.

Major players operating in the global virtual classroom market include Google, Blackboard, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Dell, Oracle, HTC, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Hitachi, Panasonic, Barco, LG Electronics, Edvance360, Electa Communication, Braincerts, Skyprep, Impero Software, Sandvik Hyperion, etc. The companies operating in virtual classroom market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global virtual classroom market.

• To classify and forecast global virtual classroom market based on component, deployment mode, user type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global virtual classroom market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global virtual classroom market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global virtual classroom market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global virtual classroom market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new services and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global virtual classroom market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Virtual classroom service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to virtual classroom

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global virtual classroom market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component:

o Solutions

Content Management

Device Management

Unified Communications and Collaboration

Security

Analytics and Data Visualization

o Hardware

Interactive Whiteboards

Mobile Computing Devices

Virtual Reality Devices

Interactive Displays and Projectors

Security and Video Cameras

Others

o Service

Professional Services

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

• Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Global Virtual Classroom Market, By User Type:

o Academic Institutions

o Corporates

o Government

• Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global virtual classroom market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

