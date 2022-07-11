Global Viral Transport Medium Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027. The Increasing Rate of RT-PCR Testing Offering Growth Opportunities – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global viral transport medium market was valued at $7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2027.

Chicago, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global viral transport medium market is expected to observe growth rate of 4% during 2026-2027. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for viral transport media kits between 2020 and 2021. Several international and domestic manufacturers increased their VTM production between August 2020 and March 2021 to meet the considerable increase in demand for COVID-19 tests, which fueled the market expansion. As a result, there are more prospects for viral transport media kit growth because of the rising frequency of RT-PCR testing.



Viral Transport Medium Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $5.6 Billion GROWTH RATE (2026-2027) 4% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Usage, Indication, and End-User GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Launches of New Products and Entry of New Market Players

In 2020, the rapidly increased demand for COVID-19 testing and diagnosis created lucrative opportunities for emerging players in the market. New VTM test kit manufacturers entered the market to minimize the burden of the supply of viral transport media. Leading manufacturer of viral transport media, Vircell, launched a new VTM kit solution. This product is validated for collecting and preserving viruses such as SARS-COV-2 and influenza A virus. This new solution is helpful for population screening programs with unique barcode labels for individual patients.

Key Insights

In 2021, viral transport media segment accounted for more than 45% market share in global viral transport medium market and dominate the market.

The diagnosis segment accounted for 67.4% market share over the pre-clinical testing segment in global viral transport medium market.

Influenza and COVID-19 segment accounted for more than 73% share in 2021 and dominated the other indication market.

Hospitals, clinics, and other segments were dominated by the labs market in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the share, and this dominance is predicted to continue throughout the projected period.

North America is one of the leading regions in viral transport medium market with accounted around $2.3 million market size.



The global viral transport medium market is highly competitive due to the presence of domestic, regional, and international market players. Also, the geographical presence of key market players and their broad distribution channels increases the competitiveness through their primary supply, import, and export strategies. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased demand for VTM kits, driving high export and import of VTM kits from different countries through significant market players. Several key players increased the production capacity of VTM kits during the pandemic and supplied them across the globe, which helped to develop a solid customer base for market players, providing a high revenue growth.

