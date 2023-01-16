The Global Vinyl Flooring Market is forecast to grow by $11,531.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Vinyl Flooring Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the vinyl flooring market and is forecast to grow by $11,531.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.

Our report on the vinyl flooring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in building and construction activities, low cost and easy maintenance, and growing demand for luxury vinyl tiles.



The vinyl flooring market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Product

• Luxury vinyl tile

• Vinyl composite tile

• Vinyl sheet



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the vinyl planks making a comeback as one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl flooring market growth during the next few years. Also, augmented reality (AR) in flooring industry and growing shift toward resilient flooring will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vinyl flooring market covers the following areas:

• Vinyl flooring market sizing

• Vinyl flooring market forecast

• Vinyl flooring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl flooring market vendors that include Armstrong Flooring Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corp., CBC Co. Ltd., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries, Novalis Holdings, Responsive Industries Ltd., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett, and Toli Corp. Also, the vinyl flooring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

