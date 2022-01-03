The Global Video Streaming Market is expected to grow by $ 186.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period

Global Video Streaming Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the video streaming market and it is poised to grow by $ 186. 82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the video streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet users and increase in live-streamed content. In addition, the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The video streaming market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The video streaming market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Live

• Non-linear



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the improved connectivity and technological advancesas one of the prime reasons driving the video streaming market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on video streaming market covers the following areas:

• Video streaming market sizing

• Video streaming market forecast

• Video streaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video streaming market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Qumu Corp., and Wowza Media Systems LLC. Also, the video streaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

