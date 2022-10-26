Global Vetiver Oils Market to Reach 773.4 Tons by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vetiver Oils estimated at 433 Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 773. 4 Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spa & Relaxation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach 632.8 Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cleaning & Home segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 117.7 Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Vetiver Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 117.7 Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 167.7 Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 106.2 Tons by the year 2027.
Food & Beverages Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR
In the global Food & Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 16.3 Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 32.6 Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Aromatic Herbals Private Limited
Falcon
Fleurchem, Inc.
FRAGER S.A.
Imperial Extracts
Lluch Essence, S.L.
Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd
UniKode S.A.
Van Aroma
Vigon International, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vetiver Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
