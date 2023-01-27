Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Veterinary Vaccines estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Poultry Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Veterinary Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Bayer de México SA de CV
- Biogénesis Bagó SA
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Santé Animale
- Elanco Animal Health
- Heska Corporation
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Merck Animal Health
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Important Animal Diseases
Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory
Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost
Select Animal Disease Vaccines
Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets
Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Killed/Inactivated Vaccines
Recombinant vector vaccines
Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry
Vector-based Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines
Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines
Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines
Market Challenges
Veterinary Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bayer AG (Germany)
Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Santé Animale (France)
Elanco Animal Health (USA)
Diamond Animal Health (USA)
Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)
Merck Animal Health (USA)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to
Benefit the Market
Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal
Vaccines
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines
Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use
of Vaccines
Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development
Reduced Response Time
Drug Resistance
Serotype Cross-Protection
Innovative Manufacturing
Technological Advancements
Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New
Vaccine Development
Select Swine Diseases
Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory
Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in
Select Countries
Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems
Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline
Matrix? Adjuvant Technology by Novavax
Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine
Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD
FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available
Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market
Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus
Avian Influenza Vaccines
New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting
Trend towards Convenient Administration
Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and
Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut
Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market
Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW

