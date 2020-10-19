Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to 2028: Growing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases and the Rising Prevalence of Livestock Diseases Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Vaccines Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global veterinary vaccines market is anticipated to foster growth at a CAGR of 5.68% during the estimated years of 2019-2028.



The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the rising prevalence of livestock diseases are key factors driving the veterinary vaccines market's growth.



Additionally, the surge in the number of government agencies, along with the rise in the momentum of pet ownership, is opening several opportunities for the market's development during the projected phase. However, the adverse effects of post-vaccination and the shortage of skilled farmworkers obstruct the growth of the global market. The high cost of vaccinations is another factor that is challenging this market's progress in the future.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



Globally, Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing market during the forecast years of 2019-2028. The developing countries in the region have observed significant expansion in the pet care industry. For instance, the Indian pet care industry has experienced growth due to a rise in the awareness relating to pet health and pet care products. Moreover, to suit the healthcare needs of adopted pets, vaccine production has increased commensurately in India. This further contributes to the development of vaccine technology, fueling the studied market's growth.



Further, there is a rise in the prevalence of Zoonosis in Japan. The increase in the occurrence of animal diseases results in the need to manage such conditions through the frequent use of vaccines. Therefore, the usage of vaccines to curb diseases is expected to foster the veterinary vaccines market's progress in the upcoming years.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Neogen Corp is an international food safety corporation that offers test kits and relevant products to detect harmful substances present in food products. The company has a product line of over 100 drug detection test kits to detect abused and therapeutic drugs in animal treatment. It has its operation in numerous countries, including Mexico, Brazil, India, China, and Canada. The firm's headquarters are located in Michigan, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Veterinary Vaccines Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Veterinary Vaccines Market

2.4. Industry Components

2.5. Regulatory Framework

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growth in Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

2.8.2. Rise in Livestock Diseases

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Adverse Effects of Post-Vaccination

2.9.2. Shortage of Skilled Farmworkers

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increase in Number of Initiatives by Government Agencies

2.10.2. Growth in Momentum of Pet Ownership

2.11. Market Challenge

2.11.1. High Costs of Vaccinations



3. Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Outlook - by Vaccine Type

3.1. Livestock Vaccine

3.1.1. Porcine Vaccine

3.1.2. Bovine Vaccine

3.1.3. Poultry Vaccine

3.1.4. Aquaculture Vaccine

3.1.5. Other Livestock Vaccine

3.2. Companion Vaccine

3.2.1. Canine Vaccine

3.2.2. Feline Vaccine

3.2.3. Equine Vaccine



4. Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Live Attenuated Vaccine

4.2. Inactivated Vaccine

4.3. Recombinant Vaccine

4.4. Toxoid Vaccine

4.5. Other Technology



5. Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Outlook - by Disease Type

5.1. Canine Disease

5.2. Porcine Disease

5.3. Bovine Disease

5.4. Poultry Disease

5.5. Aquaculture Disease

5.6. Other Disease Type



6. Global Veterinary Vaccines Market - Regional Outlook



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Gmbh

7.2. Ceva Sante Animale

7.3. Hygieia Biological Laboratories

7.4. Anicon Labor Gmbh

7.5. Phibro Animal Health Corp

7.6. Romvac Company Sa

7.7. Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company)

7.8. Vaxxinova Gmbh-Germany

7.9. Zoetis

7.10. Hester Biosciences Limited

7.11. Hipra

7.12. Virbac Sa

7.13. Merck & Co

7.14. Neogen Corporation



