Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type (Analyzers, Consumables), By Animal Type (Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Others), Companion (Feline, Equine, Canine, Others), By Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Colorimetric Immunoassay), Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Tests, Others) , By Application (Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorder, Endocrinology, Oncology, Bone and Mineral Diseases, Others), By End User (Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Point of care/In-house testing), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores and E-Commerce), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293054/?utm_source=GNW

The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is anticipated to witness a growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The market is driven by the increased prevalence of zoonotic disease.

Currently, there is increased adoption of pets worldwide as they help improve the mental state of an individual.People have become concerned about the health of their pets and are willing to spend significant amount on improving their health.

Also, the advancements in immunodiagnostic technology and the untapped growth potential in the developing countries are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

The global veterinary immunodiagnostics market is segmented into product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product type, the market is fragmented into analyzers and consumables.

Consumables are expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe and increased awareness about animal healthcare are driving the segment demand.
The major market players operating in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market are Abaxis Inc., BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories Corporation, Heska Corporation, Virbac SA, Zoetis Inc., Woodley Veterinary Diagnostics Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global veterinary immunodiagnostics market based on product type, animal type, technology, application, end user, distribution channel, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global veterinary immunodiagnostics market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global veterinary immunodiagnostics market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global veterinary immunodiagnostics market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global veterinary immunodiagnostics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Veterinary hospitals, end users, service providers and other stakeholders
• Distributers and suppliers of veterinary immunodiagnostics products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to veterinary immunodiagnostics market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as vendors, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global veterinary immunodiagnostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Product Type:
o Analyzers
o Consumables
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Animal Type:
o Livestock
Cattle
Pigs
Poultry
Others
o Companion
Feline
Equine
Canine
Others
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Technology:
o Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
o Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
o Fluorescent Immunoassay
o Colorimetric Immunoassay
o Radioimmunoassay
o Rapid Tests
o Others
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Application:
o Infectious Disease
o Autoimmune Disorder
o Endocrinology
o Oncology
o Bone and Mineral Diseases
o Others
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By End User:
o Reference Laboratories
o Academic and Research Institutes
o Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
o Point of care/In-house testing
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Hospitals
o Retail Stores
o Pharmacies & Drug Stores
o E-Commerce
• Global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Veterinary Immunodiagnostics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293054/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


