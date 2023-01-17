Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market Share Expected to Touch USD 2,906.01 Million By 2030, at 8.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP
·7 min read
Polaris Market Research &amp; Consulting LLP
Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research report, the global Vessel Sealing Devices Market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 2,906.01 Million By 2030 and estimated to be valued at USD 1,395.70 million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The top market company profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH and Others.

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Vessel Sealing Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Vessel Sealing Devices Market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 2,906.01 million by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 1,395.70 million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030”

What are Vessel Sealing Devices? What is the Expected Size & Share of Vessel Sealing Devices Market?

  • Report Overview

Vessel sealing technology is used in minimally invasive surgical procedures to seal vessels. Vessel sealing devices are commonly used for cutting, coagulating, separating, and closing blood vessels. The devices use pressure and energy in the field of endoscopic surgery. For instance, Medtronic, a leader in the market for vascular sealing devices, registered record sales of USD 5.4 million for its portfolio of surgical innovations,

These devices are efficient in sealing vessels up to 7 mm in diameter. Vessel sealing devices are safe to use, efficient and require lesser time to seal the blood vessels. The growing product improvement is majorly driving the market growth. The increasing requirement for vessel sealing technologies that offer higher levels of uniformity, dependability, utility, efficiency, and safety is fueling the growth of the vessel sealing devices market demand.

Request Sample Copy of Vessel Sealing Devices Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

  • The updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Medtronic

  • Olympus Corporation

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Medical Devices Business Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

  • Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

  • Bowa Medical

  • OmniGuide Holdings Inc.

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Bolder Surgical LLC

  • KLS Martin Group

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market/request-for-sample

Growth Driving Factors

  • Increasing use of vessel sealing devices for minimally invasive surgeries is pushing the market growth

Rising product developments and an increasing number of surgical procedures are boosting market expansion. The growing use of vessel sealing devices for minimally invasive surgeries is accelerating the vessel sealing devices industry growth. The rising development of new devices that are safe and effective for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to boost the vessel sealing devices market size. Increasing R&D by Med-tech companies in proprietary low-power technology is fueling the device demand in patients of different age groups. Also, growing favorable investment in the healthcare sector by the various governments is fostering industry growth.

Moreover, the rise in demand for effective and safe surgical instruments to lessen infection rates and blood loss is anticipated to propel the market growth. The growing healthcare sector is another key factor bolstering market growth. A surge in cases of communicable and non-communicable diseases is further augmenting the healthcare sector, which is driving the market demand. Other vessel sealing devices market trends boosting its growth include the development of high-quality vessel-sealing devices and a rise in urological, gynecological, cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19281

Segmental Analysis

  • The laparoscopic surgery segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on application, the laparoscopic surgery segment witnessed the major vessel sealing devices market share owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The rising public awareness about the benefits of laparoscopic procedures drives segment growth. The market is also booming due to favorable reimbursement guidelines for laparoscopic procedures in the United States. A study conducted by the Department of Surgery, Cleveland Medical Center in 2020 in the United States shows that minimally invasive surgery is gaining more and more popularity, and general surgery locals are performing fewer open operations. This will lead to an increase in the need for vessel sealing devices over the forecast period. Moreover, general procedures have a small market share because they are expensive and extend post-operative hospital stays.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Vessel Sealing Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 2,906.01 Million

Market size value in 2022

USD 1,511.40 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

8.5% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Bowa Medical, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Bolder Surgical, LLC, KLS Martin Group

Segments Covered

By Application, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

  • The vessel sealing devices market demand in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to acquire significant growth in the market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR over the forecast period. This growth prediction can be attributed to the rising number of investments by businesses to increase their regional presence and build out the infrastructure for healthcare.

Vessel sealing devices market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 due to the rising presence of significant companies and hospitals with cutting-edge technology in the United States and Canada. Further, Europe generated the second-largest revenue share in 2022 owing to factors including the growing elderly population along with the increasing number of operations.

Browse the Detail Report “Vessel Sealing Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

  • In November 2019, Intuitive Surgical received FDA authorization for their SynchroSeal vascular sealer and E-100 Generator for da Vinci X/Xi surgical systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

  • What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

  • Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

  • Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Vessel Sealing Devices Market report based on application, and region:

By Application Outlook

  • General Surgery

  • Laparoscopic Surgery

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn twitter


Latest Stories

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Grandy, St-Georges, Galusha punch tickets to Canadian women's curling championship

    B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Quebec's Laurie St-Georges both went to extra ends to win their respective women's provincial curling championships Sunday and qualify for the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories also punched her ticket to the Canadian women's championship, to be held Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C. Grandy, St-Georges and Galusha joined already qualified defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail and Yukon's Hailey Bi

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be