Global Vertical Garden Construction Strategic Business Report 2023: The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Vertical Gardening

Global Market for Vertical Garden Construction

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Garden Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Outdoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Indoor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$534 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Well Popularized Benefits of Gardening Provides the Platform for the Rise of Vertical Gardens in Space Constrained Urban Centers

Growing Population & Lack of Space to Own Open Outdoor Gardens Drives Interest in Vertical Gardening in Crowded Urban Spaces: Global Population Density (In People Per Sq. Km of Land Area) for the Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2015 & 2022

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Vertical Garden Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Overview of Vertical Gardens, Their Types, Benefits & Market Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pandemic Accelerates Interest In & Popularity Of Vertical Gardening. Here's How It All Started

The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Vertical Gardening

Small Efforts Can Make a Big Difference! Home Kitchen Gardens Can Contribute Their Bit to Global Food Security Goals Amid Growing Population: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Preference for Home Grown Vegetables & Fruits Amid Health Concerns & Food Inflation Drives Demand for Vertical Gardens

What Better Opportunity than Now for Promoting Vertical Gardens & Green Walls as Part of the Green Buildings Trend

Vertical Gardens, the New Green Tool to Combat Climate Change & Air Quality Issues

As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, Vertical Gardens Provide a Practical Way to Combat Air Quality Issues: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Vertical Gardens Grow in Popularity for Their Ability to Enhance Building Energy Efficiency

Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)

Home Renovations for Better Post Pandemic Living to Drive Opportunities for Vertical Gardens

A Review of the World's Most Innovatively Constructed Vertical Gardens

IoT & AI Powered Vertical Gardens & Farms Can Soon Become Commonplace

Continued Technology Developments Remain Crucial to Make Vertical Gardens Popular & Easier to Maintain

LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Gardens

