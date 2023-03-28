Global Vertical Garden Construction Strategic Business Report 2023: The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Vertical Gardening

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Garden Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Outdoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Indoor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$534 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured) -

  • American Hydrotech, Inc.

  • ANS Group Global Ltd.

  • Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd

  • Biotecture Limited

  • Elmich Pte Ltd

  • Four Leaf Landscape and Civiltech Pvt Ltd.

  • Fytogreen Australia

  • Green Wall Co.

  • Greenwalls Bioengineering (HK) Ltd

  • LiveWall, LLC

  • PAISAJISMO URBANO

  • Sempergreen BV

  • Vertical Green

  • ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

478

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Well Popularized Benefits of Gardening Provides the Platform for the Rise of Vertical Gardens in Space Constrained Urban Centers

  • Growing Population & Lack of Space to Own Open Outdoor Gardens Drives Interest in Vertical Gardening in Crowded Urban Spaces: Global Population Density (In People Per Sq. Km of Land Area) for the Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2015 & 2022

  • Global Economic Update

  • Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

  • War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

  • After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

  • Competition

  • Vertical Garden Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Overview of Vertical Gardens, Their Types, Benefits & Market Outlook

  • World Brands

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The Pandemic Accelerates Interest In & Popularity Of Vertical Gardening. Here's How It All Started

  • The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Vertical Gardening

  • Small Efforts Can Make a Big Difference! Home Kitchen Gardens Can Contribute Their Bit to Global Food Security Goals Amid Growing Population: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

  • Preference for Home Grown Vegetables & Fruits Amid Health Concerns & Food Inflation Drives Demand for Vertical Gardens

  • What Better Opportunity than Now for Promoting Vertical Gardens & Green Walls as Part of the Green Buildings Trend

  • Vertical Gardens, the New Green Tool to Combat Climate Change & Air Quality Issues

  • As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, Vertical Gardens Provide a Practical Way to Combat Air Quality Issues: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

  • Vertical Gardens Grow in Popularity for Their Ability to Enhance Building Energy Efficiency

  • Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)

  • Home Renovations for Better Post Pandemic Living to Drive Opportunities for Vertical Gardens

  • A Review of the World's Most Innovatively Constructed Vertical Gardens

  • IoT & AI Powered Vertical Gardens & Farms Can Soon Become Commonplace

  • Continued Technology Developments Remain Crucial to Make Vertical Gardens Popular & Easier to Maintain

  • LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Gardens

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bykfy5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

