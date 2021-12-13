Global Vertical Farming Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring AeroFarms, Illumitex, Koninklijke Philips, Everlight Electronics, Hort Americas, Signify, Sky Greens, American Hydroponic Systems

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Farming Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vertical farming market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 19.2% during 2021-2027

The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rising demand for more food products owing to the increasing population. Vertical farming is a radical approach to the production of food products as well as medicinal plants.

Vertical farming also provides various benefits such as high yield products, a huge quantity of nutritious and quality fresh food which encourages the adoption of vertical farming across the globe. Besides, the rapidly rising trends and popularity of organic food products also encourages the implementation of vertical farming, which, in turn, aids the growth of the vertical farming market over the forecast period.

Based on the structure type, the market is segmented as building-based vertical farming and shipping container-based vertical farming. The shipping container-based vertical farming segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the growth mechanism, the market is segmented as aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics.

The hydroponics segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. Based on the component, the market is segmented as sensors, lighting, climatic controls, irrigation component, building material, and other components. The lighting and climatic control segments are estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market.

New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Further, AeroFarms LLC, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Hort Americas, LLC, Signify Holding, Sky Greens Pte. Ltd., American Hydroponic Systems Inc., Vertical Farm Systems among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global vertical farming market.

1. Report Summary

Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Vertical Farming Industry

Recovery Scenario of Global Vertical Farming Industry

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid on Key Players

3.4. Key Company Analysis

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.4.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Vertical Farming Market by Structure Type

5.1.1. Building-based Vertical Farming

5.1.2. Shipping Container-based Vertical Farming

5.2. Global Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism

5.2.1. Aeroponics

5.2.2. Hydroponics

5.2.3. Aquaponics

5.3. Global Vertical Farming Market by Component

5.3.1. Sensors

5.3.2. Lighting

5.3.3. Climatic Controls

5.3.4. Irrigation Component

5.3.5. Building Material

5.3.6. Other Components



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 4D Bios Inc.

7.2. AeroFarms

7.3. Agrilution GmbH

7.4. Alesca Life Technologies Ltd.

7.5. American Hydroponics Systems Inc. (AMHYDRO)

7.6. Bowery Farming Inc.

7.7. CropBox (Vertial Crop Consultants)

7.8. Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.9. FarmvisionAI (Illumitex Inc.)

7.10. Freight Farms

7.11. General Hydroponics Inc.

7.12. Gills N Claws Pte. Ltd.

7.13. Gotham Greens

7.14. Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

7.15. GreenTechAgro LLC

7.16. Growpod (GP) Solutions

7.17. GrowUp Farms Ltd.

7.18. Heliospectra AB

7.19. Hort Americas

7.20. Indoor Harvest Corp.

7.21. Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd.

7.22. Mirai Co. Ltd.

7.23. Plantagon International

7.24. Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

7.25. Sky Greens Pte. Ltd.

7.26. SPREAD Co. Ltd.

7.27. Vertical Farm Systems

