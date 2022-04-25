Global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market to 2026 - Growing Popularity for Minimally Invasive Surgeries are Driving Growth

Company Logo

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty can be defined as minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures for treating the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) which leads to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping.

In vertebroplasty, bone cement is injected into the back bone (vertebra) to provide support to the broken bone to treat a facture caused due to osteoporosis, vascular malformatins or, less commonly, cancer fractures. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty help the patient to regain the functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse. Kyphoplasty is an advanced version of Vertebroplasty which can stabilize the fracture, restore heights and reduce deformities. Increasing preference for MIS and technological advancement in the healthcare practices are expected to be the key growth drivers during the period of study.



Geographically, North America dominated the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market driven by world class healthcare infrastructure with technological advanced practice, higher spending and presence of key industry players in the region. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing spending on healthcare and growing medical tourism in developing nations such as China and India in this region.



This report identifies the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market size for the years 2014-2016, and forecast of the same till the year 2022. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market.



This report segments the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market on the basis of surgery type, device type and regional market as follows:

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market research report is classified on the basis of surgery type. Some of the major surgery types covered in this report are as follows: Vertebroplastic Surgery, Kyphoplastic Surgery



Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market research report is classified on the basis of device type. Some of the major device types covered in this report are as follows: Vertebroplastic Device (Needle, Cement mixing and delivery devices, X- ray Device), Kyphoplastic Device (Balloon, Needle, X-Ray Device)



This report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets in each of the region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market - Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.3. Product Benchmarking

3.4. End User Profiling

3.5. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market- Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Growing popularity for minimally invasive surgeries

4.1.2. Technological advancement in healthcare practices

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Degree of Competition



5. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market- Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market, By Surgery Type

6.1. Vertebroplastic Surgery

6.2. Kyphoplastic Surgery



7. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market, By Device Type

7.1. Vertebroplastic Device

7.1.1. Needle

7.1.2. Cement mixing and delivery devices,

7.1.3. X- ray Device

7.2. Kyphoplastic Device

7.2.1. Needle

7.2.2. Balloon

7.2.3. X- ray Device



8. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market, By Geography

8.1. Europe

8.1.1. Germany

8.1.2. France

8.1.3. Italy

8.1.4. Spain

8.1.5. Russia

8.1.6. U.K.

8.1.7. Rest of Europe

8.2. Asia Pacific

8.2.1. China

8.2.2. India

8.2.3. Japan

8.2.4. South Korea

8.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3. North America

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.3.3. Mexico

8.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Rest of RoW



9. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Market - Entropy

9.1. Expansion

9.2. Technological Developments

9.3. Merger & Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

9.4. Supply- Contract



10. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

10.1. Depuy Synthes

10.2. Stryker Corporation

10.3. CareFusion Corporation

10.4. Osseon LLC.

10.5. Alphatec Spine, Inc.

10.6. TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.

10.7. G-21 s.r.l.

10.8. BMK Global Medical Company

10.9. Medtronic, Inc.,

10.10. Globus Medical, Inc

10.11. SOMATEX



11. Appendix



