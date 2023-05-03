Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vendor Neutral Archives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033230/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vendor Neutral Archives estimated at US$709.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$552.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud-Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $193.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Vendor Neutral Archives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$193.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$288.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- BridgeHead Software
- Carestream Health
- Dell, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Mach7 Technologies
- McKesson Corporation
- Merge Health
- Perceptive Software
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033230/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vendor Neutral Archives - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Vendor Neutral Archives Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for On-Premises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud-Hosted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Cloud-Hosted by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud-Hosted by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted
and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted
and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and
Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and
Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
INDIA
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and
Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type -
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted
and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and
Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type -
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted
and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and
Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and
Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by
Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type -
On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted
and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Vendor
Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Vendor Neutral Archives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vendor Neutral Archives by Delivery Type - On-Premises,
Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives
by Delivery Type - On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral
Archives by Delivery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033230/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001