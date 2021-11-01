Global Vending Machines Markets Report 2021: Market to Reach $146.6 Billion by 2027 - Advancements in Intelligent Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth
Global Vending Machines Market to Reach $146.6 Billion by 2027
The global market for Vending Machines estimated at US$134.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$88.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Vending Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 0.3% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay
Future of Vending Machines
Market Structure: An Overview
Market Outlook
North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines
European Market Attains Maturity
Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth
Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry
Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice
Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Azkoyen Group (Spain)
Crane Co. (USA)
Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Glory Ltd. (Japan)
Maas International Group (The Netherlands)
Royal Vendors, Inc. (USA)
Sanden Holdings Corp. (Japan)
SandenVendo America, Inc. (USA)
Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Vendors Exchange International (USA)
Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry
Mobile Payments
Micro Markets
Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines
Telemetry
Consolidation
Customization - A Marketing Gimmick
Data Analytics
Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food
Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth
Going Cashless
Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations
Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending
Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines
Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry
SandenVendo's Innovative Machines
Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants
New Expansion Valve
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market
Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market
Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth
Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines
Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market
Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity
Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines
Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines
Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Products to Witness Strong Demand
Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines
Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities
Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines
Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth
Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending Machines
Enhanced Product Variety
Lower Service Costs
Multiple Payment Options
Fewer Regulatory Issues
Challenges
24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines
Vandalism: A Major Challenge
Lack of Customization
Cigarette Vending Machines Come Under the Regulatory Scanner
Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines by Select Country
Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years
Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines 38 The Automated Era
Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry
Using Technology to Reduce Costs
Employing Cashless Payment Technology
Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth 40 Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending
Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine
Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry
Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending
Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines
Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience
Technological Developments - Snippets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World 15-Year Perspective for Vending Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Beverage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 116
