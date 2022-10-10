Global Vein Illumination Technologies Market to Reach $592.8 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vein Illumination Technologies estimated at US$104.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$592.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transillumination, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.7% CAGR and reach US$243.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR
- The Vein Illumination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 24.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.8% CAGR.Ultrasound Segment to Record 25.5% CAGR
- In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)
AccuVein Inc
BLZ Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd
Braun Medical Inc
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc
Sharn Anesthesia
TransLite LLC
Venoscope, LLC
Vivolight
ZD Medical Inc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Burden Fuels Adoption of Vein Finders to Save on
Precious Time & Improve Patient Care
Vein Illuminators Market Remains Offset by Postponement of
Elective and Non-essential Surgeries, and a Decline in Blood
Donations
Vein Illumination Technologies to Witness Rapid Growth Post
COVID-19
Vein Illumination Technologies - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
By Application, Intravenous Access Holds a Major Share
Technology Landscape
Transillumination Technology Leads the Vein Illlumination Market
Near Infrared Technology to Exhibit Fastest Growth
Ultrasound Vein Illumination Technology: Also a Significant Market
The US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest
Growth
Competition
Select Popular Vein Finders Used by Medical Professionals to
Find Veins Easily & Quickly
AccuVein
AccuVein AV400
VeinViewer Vision2
CMS Vein Finders
Veinlite
VeinSight Vein Finders
VPism
VeinViewer
VeinSight & AccuVein: Most Popular Vein Illuminators Globally
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vein Finders Present Effective Solution for Medical Staff to
Master Phlebotomy
Sclerotherapy Using Vein Illumination for Treatment of Varicose
and Spider Veins
Game-Changing Vein Illumination Devices Help Injectors
Precisely Avoid Veins during Aesthetic Procedures
Aging Population Propels the Demand for Vein Illumination
Technologies
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2016 & 2018
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Vein
Illuminators
Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Vein
Illuminators
Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide
Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Vein Illumination
Technologies
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
