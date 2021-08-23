Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in current market conditions, are focused on their core products and services and would like to outsource all other support activities.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130379/?utm_source=GNW





Mobility is a significant cost center that requires resources in terms of money and time.Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price and for each of the intermediary segment in the value chain, issues, such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value, can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job.



Corporates prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service that offers on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem. The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends, such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used-car leasing, and car subscription mobility model are analyzed. Other trends, such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitization (blockchain in the leasing industry) are also studied. The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2021. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, growth opportunities that they need to look at, and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success have been provided. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Author: Abishek Narayanan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130379/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



